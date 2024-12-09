Kanlaon Volcano erupts, Alert Level raised to 3

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano erupted Monday afternoon, December 9 prompting authorities to raise its status to Alert Level 3, indicating heightened volcanic unrest.

“An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano at 3:03 PM today, 9 December 2024. The eruption produced a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest,” PHIVOLCS said in an alert.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) upgraded the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest). This indicates intensified volcanic activity marked by increased earthquakes and substantial steam or ash emissions.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until today.

Safety measures. Local authorities must implement an 8-kilometer danger zone from the active crater.

PHIVOLCS has directed all local government units to evacuate residents within a 6-kilometer radius from the volcano's summit and prepare for potential additional evacuations if volcanic activity escalates.

Current activity. Pyroclastic density currents, consisting of hot volcanic material and gas, have been observed moving down the volcano's southeastern section.

These dangerous flows pose significant risks to nearby communities.