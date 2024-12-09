^

Headlines

No record of 60% of 677 alleged DepEd confidential fund recipients — PSA

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 1:43pm
No record of 60% of 677 alleged DepEd confidential fund recipients â€” PSA
The signature of ‘Milky Secuya’ has appeared in two acknowledgement receipts for confidential funds under the Department of Education during Vice President Sara Duterte's term. The Philippine Statistics Authority said they have no birth, marriage or death certificates with Secuya's name.
House of Representatives via Youtube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that 60% of the 677 individuals who allegedly received confidential fund payments from the Department of Education (DepEd) have no records in their database.

This was revealed at the House good government committee’s eighth hearing on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) and DepEd’s alleged misuse of confidential funds on Monday, December 9. 

Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District) said the PSA informed the panel on Sunday, December 8, that 405 out of 677 names submitted had no birth, marriage or death certificates in the Civil Registry System. 

These names appeared on the acknowledgment receipts, or proof of payments, which lawmakers have deemed “fraudulent” due to the numerous typographical errors. 

Some receipts lacked dates or were incorrectly dated, showed the same signature but different names, or were signed by the same individual but in different cities.

RELATED: PSA asked to verify 677 names after 'Mary Grace Piattos, Kokoy Villamin'

The committee is scrutinizing the OVP’s P500 million and DepEd’s P112.5 million confidential fund use.

More names in question

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) presented to the committee his staff’s analysis of acknowledgment receipts, where the names “Milky Secuya” and “Alice Cresencio” appeared. 

The lawmaker said that two acknowledgment receipts bearing Secuya’s name had different signatures, even though they were signed on the same day in Zambales.  

Two acknowledgment receipts of confidetial funds signed by a certain Milky Secuya on the same day, but with two different signatures. This is part of Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong's presentation at the eighth hearing.
House of Representatives via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

Meanwhile, Cresencio's name appeared on three separate acknowledgment receipts, each from a different city and bearing different signatures. 

One receipt was signed in Iligan City, another in Pasay City, and a third in Lanao del Sur.

Three acknowledgment receipts of confidential funds signed by a certain Alice Cresencio at three different cities. This is part of Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong's presentation at the eighth hearing.
House of Representatives via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

Secuya’s and Cresencio’s names were among the 677 verified by the PSA, but neither appeared in the agency’s database. 

“By its very nature, these are acknowledgment receipts. This means you sign them whenever you receive money,” Adiong said. 

Two other names, Sally and Shiela, also appeared on the acknowledgment receipts but with the same signature. They were also signed in different cities. 

Acknowledgment receipt signed by Sally from Surigao City and another by Shiela from Digos City, both with the same signature. This is part of Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong's presentation at the eighth hearing.
House of Representatives via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

Regarding the receipts dated December 2023, which fall outside the coverage of the agencies’ confidential funds, Adiong said it is “impossible” that over a hundred people mistakenly claimed the payment in 2023 when they meant 2022.

Five scanned copies of acknowledgment receipts of confidential funds dated December 2023. This is part of Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong's presentation at the eighth hearing.
House of Representatives via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

According to the Commission on Audit, the OVP attributed these errors to the limited time for confidential activities and personnel overlooking details while handling large volumes of paperwork.

Contradicts confidential fund protocols

Adiong further questioned the purpose of Joint Circular 2015-01, which provides the guidelines for confidential and intelligence funds, if receipts use code names while documents are stored confidentially.

“Why is there a need for the Joint Circular to require the agency to keep it in a safe and have an acknowledgment receipt and put it in a sealed envelope?” Adiong said.

Based on Section 4.15 and 6.2 of the circular, the documentary evidence of transactions — such as the acknowledgment receipts — should be kept in a sealed envelope, classified as “confidential,” and stored in a vault.  

Assuming the receipts use fake names or fraudulent identities, Chua suggested including a requirement in the committee's proposed amendment to the circular that recipients sign with their real names.

Vice President Sara Duterte is facing two impeachment complaints, both citing irregularities in the acknowledgment receipts as the basis for alleging abuse of confidential funds.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPED

OVP

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren in Malacañang on Friday, December...
Headlines
fbtw
House hands off on VP&rsquo;s kill threat vs Marcoses

House hands off on VP’s kill threat vs Marcoses

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives will handle the impeachment cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, while her “kill...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm to release report on EJKs, POGO

Quad comm to release report on EJKs, POGO

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives will be coming out with an “initial report” on its inquiries...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

Philippine, United States, Japan hold joint sail in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
For the fifth time this year, warships of the Philippine Navy, United States military and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI readies raps vs 60 nabbed in Davao POGO raid

NBI readies raps vs 60 nabbed in Davao POGO raid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) plans to file charges against 60 people arrested at a suspected illegal Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Despite unrest, life goes on for Pinoys in Israel

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Like many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 37-year-old Marilou Cabaluna decided to look for a job abroad for the future of her children.
Headlines
fbtw

COA disallowance should forfeit intel fund’s confidential nature – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The confidential nature of intelligence funds for agencies, particularly civilian agencies that have nothing to do with law enforcement, should be lost once the Commission on Audit (COA) declares a “notice...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA cautions 703 Pinoys in Syria after Assad&rsquo;s fall

DFA cautions 703 Pinoys in Syria after Assad’s fall

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) yesterday expressed concern for over 700 Filipinos in Syria after Syrian rebels declared...
Headlines
fbtw

‘Philippines-US ties changed amid China aggression’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III highlighted the changes in US ties with the Philippines and US posture upgrade, including expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to allow...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos plays Santa to 2,000 children

President Marcos plays Santa to 2,000 children

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos played Santa Claus to more than 2,000 children yesterday at Malacañang, during the third year of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with