^

Headlines

OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger — COA

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 1:13pm
OVP's foreign travel expenses in 2023 six times bigger â€” COA
Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in Mandaluyong City on September 25, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte racked up P42.58 million in travel expenses in 2023 during her first full year in the position — more than double the Office of the Vice President's travel expenses the previous year, according to the Commission on Audit.

The OVP's foreign travel expenses saw the biggest jump, climbing by over 648% to P11.15 million from P1.49 million in 2022, according to the COA's annual audit report released Monday, December 1. These expenses funded daily allowances and travel costs for Duterte, her security detail and her office's other delegates during their overseas engagements.

The audit report did not list how many foreign trips the OVP had in 2023. But Duterte took at least three trips abroad in an official capacity in 2023, based on her office's press releases. Duterte visited Brunei and Singapore in June for education-related meetings as head of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (the Philippines was chairperson for that term). She also went to South Korea in September for a global summit on education.

The bulk of the OVP's travel expenses – P31.43 million or about 74% – went to domestic travel. The expenses covered not just Duterte's travel but also those of her staff, security detail and personnel from various divisions including the special projects division and satellite offices disaster operations center, among others.

The OVP's total travel expenses in 2023 marked a 111% increase from the P20.11 million spent in 2022 — a transition year split between former Vice President Leni Robredo and Duterte, who assumed office in June 2022.

Duterte was secretary of the Department of Education from the start of her term as vice president in 2022 to July this year. The audit report for DepEd in 2023 has yet to be released.

Confidential funds. The surge in travel expenses is not the only significant spending increase in Duterte's office. Based on the audit report, the OVP's confidential funds tripled to P375 million in 2023 from P125 million in 2022.

The funds, listed under Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), totaled P375,483,600 – with P375 million specifically marked as confidential expenses and P483,600 allocated for "extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses."

Overall, the OVP's MOOE in 2023 reached P1.98 billion, more than double the previous year's P724 million.

Who greenlighted the budget? The House of Representatives' appropriations committee approved the OVP's budget proposal for 2023 in under 10 minutes during its deliberations in 2022. Lawmakers said it was out of "parliamentary courtesy" to the vice president as the country's second-highest official.

House members would also repeat the same so-called tradition in 2023 despite attempts by lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc to ask Duterte questions about her use of secret funds. 

RELATED: OVP budget escapes scrutiny after House panel swiftly ends deliberations

This year, House lawmakers decided to scrutinize the OVP budget's proposal at the committee level amid heated tensions between the Duterte camp and Marcos allies over Charter change and the president's approach to China. For the first time, the House appropriations committee had deferred the budget of the OVP twice and, eventually, decided to slash it from P2 billion to P733 million.

COA

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

NATIONAL BUDGET

OVP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI to probe VP Sara's death threats despite possible no-show at upcoming hearing

NBI to probe VP Sara's death threats despite possible no-show at upcoming hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said its probe into the death threats allegedly made by Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
China helicopter harasses Philippine fishers; PCG sends ships

China helicopter harasses Philippine fishers; PCG sends ships

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed two vessels to Rozul Reef following reports of harassment of Filipino fishing...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan affirms Jinggoy acquittal

Sandigan affirms Jinggoy acquittal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed the acquittal of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada of indirect and direct brib...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara won't get advance questions for probe &ndash; NBI chief

VP Sara won't get advance questions for probe – NBI chief

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In an interview with DZBB on Sunday, December 1, Santiago stated that the agency plans to ask the Vice President about the...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, AFP chiefs visit EDCA site in CDO

DND, AFP chiefs visit EDCA site in CDO

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 days ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner, accompanied by top military...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Impeach complaint filed vs VP Sara

Impeach complaint filed vs VP Sara

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Several civil society groups yesterday filed before the House of Representatives a consolidated impeachment complaint against...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Luzon seen due to shear line, amihan

Rainy Luzon seen due to shear line, amihan

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The shear line will continue to bring rains in the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Nationwide public consultation on motorcycle issues urged

Nationwide public consultation on motorcycle issues urged

14 hours ago
Angkasangga party-list has called for further public consultations on issues affecting motorcycle riders across different...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress urged to pass &lsquo;half-cup rice&rsquo; law

Congress urged to pass ‘half-cup rice’ law

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
With at least P3.6 billion worth of rice wasted annually, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is pushing for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with