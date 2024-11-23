^

Headlines

Marcos appoints new Philippines envoys, execs

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos appoints new Philippines envoys, execs
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on September 26, 2024.
PPA pool photos by Yummie Dingding

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed new officials under various agencies, the Presidential Communications Office announced yesterday.

The President has appointed Emmanuel Fernandez as ambassador to Pakistan, with concurrent jurisdiction over Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Ezzedin Tago was appointed special envoy of the president to Saudi Arabia for migrant workers’ concerns.

Marlowe Miranda was named ad interim Chief of Mission, Class II for the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Adrian Ferdinand Sugay was appointed president and chief executive officer of the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corp.

Ronald Estilles was appointed acting member of the board of directors of the Philippine National Oil Company Renewables Corp.

Marcos also appointed Jose Policarpio Jr. as president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of the International Broadcasting Corp.

Ma. Arlene Borja, previously the head executive assistant of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, has been appointed executive director of the office.

Marcos also appointed Dante Francis Mariano Ang II as chairman of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. Ang was the chairman and chief executive officer of The Manila Times.

At the same time, Malacañang has also formally issued the appointment of former Philippine Information Agency chief Jose Torres Jr. as new Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) executive director.

Torres replaced Paul Gutierrez, whose term as PTFoMS chief ended in September.

Marcos also appointed Noel Malaya as chairman and member of the board of directors of the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp.

Other new members of the board of directors are Alexander Betita Jr., Miguel Damaso, Alexis Suares and Roberto Ferrer.

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UN experts: Philippines misused terror laws to target 27 humanitarian workers&nbsp;

UN experts: Philippines misused terror laws to target 27 humanitarian workers 

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Five United Nations experts have condemned the Philippine government for weaponizing anti-terrorism laws against humanitarian...
Headlines
fbtw
'Lack of respect': VP Sara defies House orders to leave, triggers lockdown
play

'Lack of respect': VP Sara defies House orders to leave, triggers lockdown

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte defied orders to leave the Batasang Pambansa complex Thursday night, November 21, choosing instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos files counter-affidavit, calls Duterte's raps over KOJC raid 'baseless'

Abalos files counter-affidavit, calls Duterte's raps over KOJC raid 'baseless'

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Former Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Friday, November 22, filed a counter-affidavit against former president...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara's unauthorized stay caused House personnel to work overtime &ndash; official

VP Sara's unauthorized stay caused House personnel to work overtime – official

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
House of Representatives personnel had to extend their working hours and adjust building management protocols after Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
BI nabs 2 foreigners wanted by Interpol

BI nabs 2 foreigners wanted by Interpol

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said it was able to apprehend two foreigners who are on the Interpol’s list of wanted fugitives...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawyers required to render 60-hour pro bono service

Lawyers required to render 60-hour pro bono service

By Christine Boton | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has approved the Unified Legal Aid Service rules, requiring all covered lawyers to render 60 hours of pro...
Headlines
fbtw

ASEAN defense chiefs push for SCS Code of Conduct

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
Defense chiefs of all 10 member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have renewed their commitment to work together “in a constructive and peaceful manner to maintain the South China Sea as...
Headlines
fbtw

Government execs helping POGOs operate underground

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has sounded the alarm that certain government officials are in cahoots with Philippine offshore gaming operators so they could go underground and skirt President Marcos’ ban.
Headlines
fbtw
Pasig court extends Quiboloy&rsquo;s medical furlough

Pasig court extends Quiboloy’s medical furlough

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Controversial evangelist Apollo Quiboloy is back in the hospital today after a Pasig court granted his request for an extension...
Headlines
fbtw
P137.6 billion in benefits paid this year &ndash; PhilHealth

P137.6 billion in benefits paid this year – PhilHealth

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. paid a total of P137.6 billion in benefit claims to more than 12,000 accredited health...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with