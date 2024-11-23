Marcos appoints new Philippines envoys, execs

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has appointed new officials under various agencies, the Presidential Communications Office announced yesterday.

The President has appointed Emmanuel Fernandez as ambassador to Pakistan, with concurrent jurisdiction over Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Ezzedin Tago was appointed special envoy of the president to Saudi Arabia for migrant workers’ concerns.

Marlowe Miranda was named ad interim Chief of Mission, Class II for the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Adrian Ferdinand Sugay was appointed president and chief executive officer of the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corp.

Ronald Estilles was appointed acting member of the board of directors of the Philippine National Oil Company Renewables Corp.

Marcos also appointed Jose Policarpio Jr. as president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of the International Broadcasting Corp.

Ma. Arlene Borja, previously the head executive assistant of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, has been appointed executive director of the office.

Marcos also appointed Dante Francis Mariano Ang II as chairman of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. Ang was the chairman and chief executive officer of The Manila Times.

At the same time, Malacañang has also formally issued the appointment of former Philippine Information Agency chief Jose Torres Jr. as new Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) executive director.

Torres replaced Paul Gutierrez, whose term as PTFoMS chief ended in September.

Marcos also appointed Noel Malaya as chairman and member of the board of directors of the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp.

Other new members of the board of directors are Alexander Betita Jr., Miguel Damaso, Alexis Suares and Roberto Ferrer.