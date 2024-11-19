DOJ urged to cooperate with ICC on Duterte's drug war

In this September 25, 2018 photo, members of local rights group Karapatan condemn the killing of human rights defender Mariam Uy Acob.

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights group Karapatan has called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to fully cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing investigation into thousands of alleged killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The appeal comes after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DOJ’s task force probing extrajudicial killings (EJKs) is looking into possible charges against Duterte due to violations of International Humanitarian Law under Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes Against Humanity.

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay argued that the ICC has been investigating drug war-related extrajudicial killings since 2018, urging the DOJ to avoid duplicating efforts that could delay justice.

“Ignoring the ICC’s work will only prolong the process, allowing opportunities for manipulation by the Duterte camp and deepening the agony of victims’ families,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

The group also criticized the DOJ’s existing drug war panel, claiming it was established in 2020, for failing to address the root causes and policies behind the killings.

Citing the extrajudicial killings of activists during the “Bloody Sunday” raids in Southern Tagalog in 2021 and the targeted executions of peace consultants from the National Democratic Front, Palabay stressed that the DOJ should thoroughly investigate Duterte’s violations of international humanitarian law, as there is already ample evidence.

“There are numerous cases of extrajudicial killings and IHL violations which involved Duterte’s police and military, in his administration’s war on dissent,” she said.

“DOJ’s panel, where murder complaints were filed on killings of activists during the Bloody Sunday incidents in Southern Tagalog, dismissed these complaints, to the consternation of the families of the victims. It should now grant the petition for review on the dismissal,” she added.

On November 13, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the government would comply with Interpol should it issue a red notice against Duterte.

This compliance is due to the Philippines’ continued membership in Interpol, despite the country’s withdrawal from the ICC in 2019.

Drug war numbers

The government data estimates 6,000 deaths during the implementation anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration.

However, an international human rights group estimates up to 30,000 fatalities which usually consist of small-time drug pushers and users.

For activists, Karapatan records 442 EJKs during the Duterte administration with 20 enforced disappearances.

The number is significantly higher than the 105 activist killings during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In the current administration, 14 enforced disappearances were also recorded.