^

Headlines

DOJ urged to cooperate with ICC on Duterte's drug war

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 8:22pm
DOJ urged to cooperate with ICC on Duterte's drug war
In this September 25, 2018 photo, members of local rights group Karapatan condemn the killing of human rights defender Mariam Uy Acob.
Facebook / Karapatan, released

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights group Karapatan has called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to fully cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing investigation into thousands of alleged killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

The appeal comes after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the DOJ’s task force probing extrajudicial killings (EJKs) is looking into possible charges against Duterte due to violations of International Humanitarian Law under Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes Against Humanity.

RELATED: DOJ-formed task force now investigating Duterte — Justice secretary

Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay argued that the ICC has been investigating drug war-related extrajudicial killings since 2018, urging the DOJ to avoid duplicating efforts that could delay justice. 

“Ignoring the ICC’s work will only prolong the process, allowing opportunities for manipulation by the Duterte camp and deepening the agony of victims’ families,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

The group also criticized the DOJ’s existing drug war panel, claiming it was established in 2020, for failing to address the root causes and policies behind the killings.

Citing the extrajudicial killings of activists during the “Bloody Sunday” raids in Southern Tagalog in 2021 and the targeted executions of peace consultants from the National Democratic Front, Palabay stressed that the DOJ should thoroughly investigate Duterte’s violations of international humanitarian law, as there is already ample evidence.

“There are numerous cases of extrajudicial killings and IHL violations which involved Duterte’s police and military, in his administration’s war on dissent,” she said. 

“DOJ’s panel, where murder complaints were filed on killings of activists during the Bloody Sunday incidents in Southern Tagalog, dismissed these complaints, to the consternation of the families of the victims. It should now grant the petition for review on the dismissal,” she added. 

On November 13, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the government would comply with Interpol should it issue a red notice against Duterte. 

This compliance is due to the Philippines’ continued membership in Interpol, despite the country’s withdrawal from the ICC in 2019.

Drug war numbers

The government data estimates 6,000 deaths during the implementation anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration. 

However, an international human rights group estimates up to 30,000 fatalities which usually consist of small-time drug pushers and users. 

For activists, Karapatan records 442 EJKs during the Duterte administration with 20 enforced disappearances.

The number is significantly higher than the 105 activist killings during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In the current administration, 14 enforced disappearances were also recorded. 

 

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

EJK

EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

KARAPATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

DepEd to execs: Address school damage, ensure continuity

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education has ordered its officials and field officers to address damage to schools and ensure learning...
Headlines
fbtw
P1 million reward up for info on &lsquo;Mary Grace Piattos&rsquo;

P1 million reward up for info on ‘Mary Grace Piattos’

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Administration lawmakers yesterday offered a P1-million bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods hit northern Philippines after 'Pepito' forces dam release

Floods hit northern Philippines after 'Pepito' forces dam release

By Pam Castro | 10 hours ago
Floodwaters hit hundreds of houses in the northern Philippines on Monday after water released from a dam following Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace asks agencies to avoid grand Christmas festivities

Palace asks agencies to avoid grand Christmas festivities

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has asked every agency to avoid lavish Christmas celebrations in solidarity with those who suffered through...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Amihan season arrives, says PAGASA

Amihan season arrives, says PAGASA

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
For many, the cold winds of the amihan season show that Christmas is truly around the corner.
Headlines
fbtw
DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture plans to import an additional 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to compensate for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo grills DENR over lack of transparency on mining info

Tulfo grills DENR over lack of transparency on mining info

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Sens. Cynthia Villar and Raffy Tulfo butted heads over the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), with Tulfo...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by &lsquo;Nika,&rsquo; &lsquo;Ofel,&rsquo; &lsquo;Pepito&rsquo;

NDRRMC: Over 1.8 million people affected by ‘Nika,’ ‘Ofel,’ ‘Pepito’

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In NDRRMC’s 8 a.m. report on Tuesday, November 19, the inclement weather affected 1,810,190 individuals or 495,788...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with