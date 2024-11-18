Pepito leaves 1 dead, says Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — There is at least one person dead in Camarines Norte due to Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, November 18.

The death has yet to be recorded in the daily situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“I’m sorry and saddened to report that we have one casualty in Cam Norte. And you know my feelings about that is that one casualty is one casualty too many. So, that is unfortunate,” Marcos said on the sidelines of the 49th National Prayer Breakfast.

Marcos said that he has been monitoring Pepito’s movements the whole night. He lauded the efforts of first responders and volunteers, but said that rescue and relief efforts in isolated areas will still continue.

Following Pepito’s onslaught, the president: “It wasn’t as bad as we feared.”

“Rebuilding will also start to continue as well. So, sana naman pagkadating ng Pasko, tayong mga Pilipino, alalahanin naman natin ang mga ating mga kababayan na kahit papaano – na nasalanta,” Marcos said.

(Rebuilding will also start to continue as well. So hopefully, when Christmas comes, us Filipinos, we remember our countrymen who were devastated.)

Pepito has yet to exit the Philippine area of responsibility, according to the state weather bureau’s latest update. However, the cyclone is bound to exit on Monday afternoon.

The Philippines was battered by six consecutive cyclones in three weeks, an event that caught the attention of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

At least 163 people have been reported dead after these consecutive cyclones.