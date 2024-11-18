^

Headlines

Pepito leaves 1 dead, says Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines —  There is at least one person dead in Camarines Norte due to Typhoon Pepito (International name: Man-Yi), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, November 18. 

The death has yet to be recorded in the daily situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.  

“I’m sorry and saddened to report that we have one casualty in Cam Norte. And you know my feelings about that is that one casualty is one casualty too many. So, that is unfortunate,” Marcos said on the sidelines of the 49th National Prayer Breakfast. 

Marcos said that he has been monitoring Pepito’s movements the whole night. He lauded the efforts of first responders and volunteers, but said that rescue and relief efforts in isolated areas will still continue. 

Following Pepito’s onslaught, the president: “It wasn’t as bad as we feared.” 

“Rebuilding will also start to continue as well. So, sana naman pagkadating ng Pasko, tayong mga Pilipino, alalahanin naman natin ang mga ating mga kababayan na kahit papaano – na nasalanta,” Marcos said. 

(Rebuilding will also start to continue as well. So hopefully, when Christmas comes, us Filipinos, we remember our countrymen who were devastated.) 

Pepito has yet to exit the Philippine area of responsibility, according to the state weather bureau’s latest update. However, the cyclone is bound to exit on Monday afternoon. 

The Philippines was battered by six consecutive cyclones in three weeks, an event that caught the attention of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration.    

At least 163 people have been reported dead after these consecutive cyclones.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PEPITO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

House pledges support to provinces battered by Pepito

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez, yesterday vowed to extend help to victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers puzzled by Duterte&rsquo;s &lsquo;inconsistencies&rsquo;

Lawmakers puzzled by Duterte’s ‘inconsistencies’

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Members of the quad committee of the House of Representatives have noted several inconsistent or contradictory statements...
Headlines
fbtw
Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

Pepito keeps super typhoon strength

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Nearly a million people were displaced, flights were canceled and classes remain suspended in many areas today as Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Retired judge named CHR commissioner

Retired judge named CHR commissioner

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed a retired judge of a special commercial court in San Fernando, Pampanga as commissioner of...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace satisfied with LGUs&rsquo; preparations for Pepito

Palace satisfied with LGUs’ preparations for Pepito

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed satisfaction with the preparations made by local government units amid the threat of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI: Prices of 100 Noche Buena items up

DTI: Prices of 100 Noche Buena items up

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
More than 100 shelf-keeping units of Noche Buena products have posted price increases, based on the price guide released by...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief to observe Philippine Navy tech demo

US defense chief to observe Philippine Navy tech demo

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III will observe a Philippine Navy tech demonstration showcasing T-12 unmanned...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea gives P30 million to aid typhoon-hit families

South Korea gives P30 million to aid typhoon-hit families

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The South Korean government has contributed P30 million through the United Nations World Food Program to help families affected...
Headlines
fbtw

‘2025 budget to boost disaster aid’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Amid successive typhoons that battered the country, the passage of the proposed 2025 national budget would reinforce the calamity fund to bring timely relief to communities, according to Sen. Grace Poe.
Headlines
fbtw
CA to tackle ad interim appointments of&nbsp;DILG, CSC chiefs

CA to tackle ad interim appointments of DILG, CSC chiefs

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments is set to tackle on Wednesday the ad interim appointments of Jonvic Remulla as newly...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with