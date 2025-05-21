Standard-bearer? Hontiveros says sheâ€™s open to it

Standard-bearer? Hontiveros says she’s open to it

Sen. Risa Hontiveros answers questions from the media in the Senate on May 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Coming off the opposition’s surprise wins in the 2025 midterm elections, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she is “open to all possibilities” regarding a potential run in the 2028 presidential elections.

Hontiveros’ party-list group Akbayan pulled off a stunning performance in the midterm polls, topping the race. Her allies, former senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan, also secured seats in the Magic 12.

In a briefing on Wednesday, May 21, Hontiveros declined to confirm whether she would run for president in 2028. She is currently midway through her second consecutive term as senator, which means she will be ineligible for re-election in 2028.

“There will certainly be a progressive or reformist alternative. So there is at least a third slate, at least a third candidate. I do not know who those will be,” Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Pressed on whether she could be the opposition’s standard-bearer, however, Hontiveros did not say no.

“I'm not saying no. I'm open to all possibilities. At 'yun 'yung hinihingi ko din sa lahat na mga kasama sa oposisyon or independent bloc na maging bukas kami sa lahat ng possibilities at sa isa't isa, alang-alang sa oposisyon at alang-alang sa ating mga kababayan,” she said.

(I'm not saying no. I'm open to all possibilities. And I ask all the members of the opposition or the independent bloc to be open to all the possibilities and to each other, for the sake of the opposition and for the sake of our countrymen.)

While she is mum on the presidency, Hontiveros expressed that she was willing to become the new minority leader in the Senate. Incumbent Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel is set to end his term with the 19th Congress.

Hontiveros also said she would like to remain as the chair of the Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Committee in the 20th Congress.

Hontiveros' main concern, however, is consolidating the opposition.

“Kahit 'yung process of selection, 'yung strongest possible slate namin sa 2028 na lalaban at mananalo, we can decide that somewhere up the road. Tingin ko, ang pinaka-pinaka-urgent sa mga importante sa ngayon is magkaisa these nine months,” she said.

(Even in the process of selecting our strongest possible slate to fight and win in 2028, we can decide that somewhere up the road. I think the most urgent and important thing now is to unite in these nine months.)