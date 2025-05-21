Comelec says all unpaid honoraria for teachers out by May 23

People cast their votes at a polling station during the midterm election in Manila on May 12, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has vowed to release all unpaid honoraria to poll workers by Friday, May 23, the poll body's chairperson George Garcia said.

"The law provides for 15 days. Hopefully we can be done [after] 10 days," Garcia told Philstar.com in a message on Wednesday, May 21.

This comes after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - NCR Union yesterday urged the poll body to immediately distribute the unpaid honoraria of "thousands" of teachers who rendered election duties on May 12.

In a statement, the group said it wants the Comelec to fast-track the release of these funds as several who manned the precincts on May 12 had to pay out of pocket for transportation and meals.

Garcia said the poll body has released "100%" of the election honoraria and allowances in the following regions: Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 5 (Bicol), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Caraga and Negros Island Region.

Overall, Garcia said 91% of all election honoraria have been released nationwide.

An estimated 758,549 teachers served as poll workers on May 12, according to the Comelec.

Serving as an electoral board member in the Philippines has been voluntary for public school teachers since the signing of Republic Act 10756 or the Election Service Reform Act in 2016.

Prior to this law, election service was compulsory for teachers.