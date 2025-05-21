^

Comelec says all unpaid honoraria for teachers out by May 23

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 4:49pm
Comelec says all unpaid honoraria for teachers out by May 23
People cast their votes at a polling station during the midterm election in Manila on May 12, 2025.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has vowed to release all unpaid honoraria to poll workers by Friday, May 23, the poll body's chairperson George Garcia said. 

"The law provides for 15 days. Hopefully we can be done [after] 10 days," Garcia told Philstar.com in a message on Wednesday, May 21. 

This comes after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - NCR Union yesterday urged the poll body to immediately distribute the unpaid honoraria of "thousands" of teachers who rendered election duties on May 12.

In a statement, the group said it wants the Comelec to fast-track the release of these funds as several who manned the precincts on May 12 had to pay out of pocket for transportation and meals.

Garcia said the poll body has released "100%" of the election honoraria and allowances in the following regions: Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 5 (Bicol), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Caraga and Negros Island Region. 

Overall, Garcia said 91% of all election honoraria have been released nationwide. 

An estimated 758,549 teachers served as poll workers on May 12, according to the Comelec. 

Serving as an electoral board member in the Philippines has been voluntary for public school teachers since the signing of Republic Act 10756 or the Election Service Reform Act in 2016.

Prior to this law, election service was compulsory for teachers.  

VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained silent on President Marcos’ willingness to reconcile, as the start of her Senate...
US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers&rsquo; home in Hawaii

US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers’ home in Hawaii

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii denounced the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on the home of Filipino teachers...
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Duterte Youth challenges Comelec&rsquo;s non-proclamation before SC

Duterte Youth challenges Comelec’s non-proclamation before SC

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The party-list group Duty to Energize the Republic through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral or Duterte Youth has...
DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers is conducting a thorough investigation into the allegedly anomalous P1.4-billion land...
Comelec going after bets with campaign materials still displayed

Comelec going after bets with campaign materials still displayed

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will go after candidates in the recently held midterm polls whose campaign materials are...
DepEd: Shortage of teachers nationwide still at 30,000

DepEd: Shortage of teachers nationwide still at 30,000

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The teacher shortage nationwide remains at approximately 30,000, despite the Department of Budget and Management approving...
Grassroots drug war: Government targets small-scale peddlers

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Although his “too nice” attitude has been blamed for the government’s shortcomings, President Marcos said he wants to instill fear among wrongdoers as he carries out his policies, including his...
SC partially lifts TRO on no-contact apprehension

SC partially lifts TRO on no-contact apprehension

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has partially lifted the restraining order it issued against the No-Contact Apprehension Policy, covering...
Headhunt on for new Ombudsman

Headhunt on for new Ombudsman

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
With Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ term ending on July 27, applications and recommendations for the post have been opened...
