^

Headlines

Comelec: Disqualification cases double post-elections, 1,000 pending

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 6:29pm
Comelec: Disqualification cases double post-elections, 1,000 pending
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia on July 17, 2024.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections revealed it still has roughly 1,000 disqualification cases pending, citing a twofold increase in petitions filed post-election.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said on Wednesday, May 21, that the number of disqualification cases filed has doubled since the elections. 

“Before the election, especially when we announced that we are willing to suspend proclamation, we have more or less, I think, 1,000 disqualification cases already,” he told ANC Headstart. 

Garcia attributed the rise in disqualification cases to the growing number of reports on vote buying and the misuse of state resources leading up to the elections.

Even with the sharp rise in disqualification cases, the Comelec still maintains a strong case resolution rate, according to the poll chief. Garcia said they have already resolved 3,000 cases.

“When I entered into the picture in the commission, we had more or less 9,000 cases. We were able to reduce that to more or less almost 200 cases already,” the Comelefc chair said. 

“In fact, the commission en banc has a 92% disposal rate,” he added. 

The disposal rate is an efficiency metric that measures how effectively an institution resolves cases compared to the number of cases filed.

Despite maintaining a high disposal rate, the Comelec said that its Commission Division handles more cases, as these require trials, proceedings and hearings.

But with recent cases, he explained that the poll body would resolve the cases “based on available records,” removing the need for pleadings or additional document submissions.

“As far as the en banc is concerned, whatever the decision has decided, we’ll just have to review whether the division is really right or wrong,” Garcia added.

What's within Comelec's jurisdiction?

For national candidates, he assured that disqualification cases will be resolved before June 30, when winning candidates are sworn in and begin their terms.

In contrast, Garcia said disqualification cases against local candidates are typically resolved even after they assume office.

He said this is because the Comelec’s jurisdiction over national candidates ends on June 30, while it retains jurisdiction over local candidates beyond that date.

“We will retain jurisdiction and we can still remove them,” Garcia said about local candidates. 

According to the 1987 Constitution, the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal assumes exclusive authority over all election-related contests involving congressional representatives by June 30, at which point the Comelec loses jurisdiction.

It also states that the Comelec has exclusive jurisdiction over contests relating to the elections, returns and qualifications of all elected regional, provincial and city officials. The poll body’s decisions and final rulings on these matters are conclusive and not subject to appeal.

Currently, two winning party-list groups are facing disqualification cases: Duterte Youth, which stands to secure three seats if not disqualified, and Bagong Henerasyon, which would secure one.

The Comelec suspended their proclamations on May 19 and committed to resolving their cases before June 30. 

RELATED: Among top-voted party-lists, Duterte Youth not yet proclaimed

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

DISQUALIFICATION CASE

GEORGE GARCIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers&rsquo; home in Hawaii

US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers’ home in Hawaii

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii denounced the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on the home of Filipino teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained silent on President Marcos’ willingness to reconcile, as the start of her Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers is conducting a thorough investigation into the allegedly anomalous P1.4-billion land...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tech repurposed: DepEd to get Starlink units used for May 12 elections

Tech repurposed: DepEd to get Starlink units used for May 12 elections

3 hours ago
Starlink devices used by the Commission on Elections to transmit results during the May 12 polls will be donated to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US coast guards join military drills in South China Sea

Philippines, US coast guards join military drills in South China Sea

6 hours ago
The Philippine and US coast guards participated for the first time in joint military drills, Manila's armed forces said...
Headlines
fbtw
Police arrest man who threw explosives into Iglesia ni Cristo church in Mauban

Police arrest man who threw explosives into Iglesia ni Cristo church in Mauban

9 hours ago
A 40-year-old construction worker was arrested on Monday, May 19, after hurling Molotov cocktails into an Iglesia ni Cristo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte Youth challenges Comelec&rsquo;s non-proclamation before SC

Duterte Youth challenges Comelec’s non-proclamation before SC

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
The party-list group Duty to Energize the Republic through the Enlightenment of the Youth Sectoral or Duterte Youth has...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with