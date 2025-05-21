PH consulate in Dubai warns vs illegal recruitment of low-skilled workers

Above is a photo of the Dubai skyline. A Filipina worker ended up with a spinal fracture after jumping off a building in Dubai to escape her employment agency.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has warned Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates against a new illegal recruitment scheme targeting low-skilled workers.

In a public advisory on Monday, May 19, the consulate said the scheme lures Filipinos to accept jobs in countries where a Philippine government deployment ban is in place, including Pakistan.

These offers are often disguised as legitimate employment opportunities but are facilitated through tourist visas.

"The Philippine government maintains that any recruitment activities circumventing existing regulations are considered illegal," the advisory read.

The consulate urged the public to exercise caution and avoid dealing with individuals or groups offering jobs in countries where deployment of Filipino workers is currently prohibited.

To ensure the legitimacy of job offers, Filipinos are encouraged to check the official list of licensed recruitment agencies available on the website of the Department of Migrant Workers.

The consulate urged Filipinos to report any suspicious recruitment schemes to the appropriate authorities.