^

Headlines

Comelec warns: Campaign overspending could trigger disqualification

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 5:31pm
Comelec warns: Campaign overspending could trigger disqualification
Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) personnel remove unauthorized tarpaulin greetings from politicians and advertising materials attached to electricity poles in Quezon City on January 14, 2025 as part of the local government’s ongoing “Oplan Baklas” campaign.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates who go beyond the campaign spending cap may be disqualified, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Wednesday, May 21.

“Yes, that could be a ground for disqualification,” Comelec Chair George Garcia said in an interview with ANC Headstart.  

Under Section 13 of the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) Law, candidates — except those running for president or vice president — can spend up to P3 per registered voter in the area where they are running, as long as they belong to a political party.

Independent candidates, meanwhile, may spend up to P5 per registered voter in the same area.

Based on the Commission on Elections’ latest count of 69,673,653 registered voters, senatorial candidates with party affiliation may spend up to P209,020,959, while independent senatorial bets are allowed a maximum of P348,368,265.

Spending limits vary for local candidates, whose allowed expenditures depend on the number of registered voters in their respective jurisdictions. 

For instance, a mayor is limited to the voting population of their city. This would mean their maximum campaign expenditure is smaller than that of national candidates like senators and party-lists. 

It’s also worth noting that donations and other contributions are not counted toward the spending limit. The limit applies to actual campaign expenditures, not to the total amount of donations received, though all donations must still be properly declared.

Candidates, however, are prohibited from accepting contributions from public or private financial institutions, foreign individuals or entities and government officials.

Garcia believes the existing law should be amended to reflect the necessary increase in campaign spending limits.

“So if they exceed the limit, the amount that is supposed to be spent, then they can be charged under the SOCE Law, and at the same time a perjury case can be filed against them,” Garcia said. 

The poll chief also said they have caught several candidates who have exceeded the campaign expenditure limit. This would result in a disqualification case and an election offense that is punishable by one to six years. 

The commission is currently handling around 400 pending cases of candidates accused of overspending, all of which remain under review by its law department.

Garcia said the Comelec will be “very very strict” in holding accountable those who go beyond the campaign spending cap in the 2025 midterm elections. 

“So again, we’ll be going after them, even if it is P1 or even if it is P1 million,” he added. 

The poll chief also clarified that a case does not need a court conviction for a candidate who spent more than the allowable amount to be disqualified. It only needed the Comelec’s determination for the case to be a ground for disqualification. 

“Even if there is no conviction by a court but there is a determination by the commission that that person could have spent more than the required amount, then that is ground to disqualify that candidate even perhaps not this term but perhaps during the second term that they will be running,” Garcia said. 

The Comelec also encouraged the public to review the SOCEs of the candidates they supported, and of those elected, once these are published on June 12, a day after the filing deadline.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

SOCE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

Panelo to Roque: Face your charges, what are you afraid of?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Salvador Panelo, former chief presidential legal counsel to Rodrigo Duterte, also believes Harry Roque should return to the...
Headlines
fbtw
US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers&rsquo; home in Hawaii

US senator slams raid on Pinoy teachers’ home in Hawaii

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii denounced the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on the home of Filipino teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

VP Sara mum on Marcos reconciliation offer

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has remained silent on President Marcos’ willingness to reconcile, as the start of her Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

DMW vows thorough probe on P1.4 billion OWWA land deal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers is conducting a thorough investigation into the allegedly anomalous P1.4-billion land...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;San Juanico 2.0&rsquo;: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

‘San Juanico 2.0’: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Plans for a second San Juanico bridge have been in the pipeline as early as 2021 in partnership with the Japan International...
Headlines
fbtw
Tech repurposed: DepEd to get Starlink units used for May 12 elections

Tech repurposed: DepEd to get Starlink units used for May 12 elections

1 hour ago
Starlink devices used by the Commission on Elections to transmit results during the May 12 polls will be donated to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Standard-bearer? Hontiveros says she&rsquo;s open to it

Standard-bearer? Hontiveros says she’s open to it

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Coming off from the opposition’s surprise wins in the 2025 midterm elections, Sen. Risa Hontiveros is open to all possibilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with