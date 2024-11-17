^

Headlines

Legislation not needed to create Duterte special court

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2024 | 12:00am
Legislation not needed to create Duterte special court
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee secretary administers the oath of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 before he begins his testimony before the subcommittee investigating motu proprio the alleged extra-judicial killings during his administration.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for new legislation to create the special court that former president Rodrigo Duterte wished would handle his possible trial for the summary executions of thousands in his so-called war on drugs.

Sta. Rosa, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez said there is an existing law that allows the creation of such courts for hearing crimes of the scale allegedly perpetrated by the Duterte administration.

Official data placed drug war deaths during the Duterte administration at more than 7,000 while independent sources said the figure could reach more than 20,000.

“We have existing law that will govern this special case,” Fernandez told The STAR in a text message. He co-chairs the quad committee of the House of Representatives.

He said Section 18 of Republic Act (RA) 9851 or the “Act defining and penalizing crimes against international humanitarian law, genocide and other crimes against humanity, organizing jurisdiction, designating special courts and for related purposes” provides that Philippine courts, prosecutors and investigators shall have original and exclusive jurisdiction over the crimes punishable under this act.

“That will take a longer time,” Fernandez said, referring to the process of legislating a new law for the purpose.

“Since we have already existing law, we might as well designate our Philippine courts as mentioned in RA 9851. Designating a court in the judiciary will be the fastest and most economical way to do it,” he added.

“The Supreme Court shall designate special courts to try cases involving crimes punishable under this Act. For these cases, the Commission on Human Rights, the Department of Justice, the Philippine National Police (PNP) or other concerned law enforcement agencies shall designate prosecutors or investigators as the case may be,” Fernandez said, quoting RA 9851.

“The State shall ensure that judges, prosecutors and investigators, especially those designated for purposes of this Act, receive effective training in human rights, international humanitarian law and international criminal law,” Fernandez added.

With Duterte’s pronouncement of his willingness to undergo trial, Fernandez said the DOJ should start working immediately by examining all the pieces of evidence presented before the quad comm by witnesses and resource persons.

Rep. Bienvenido Abante, also in a text message, said he is filing a bill on the creation of special courts to try cases of extrajudicial killings, particularly those related to drugs.

“To try to lessen the load of our courts….for PRRD (president Rodrigo Roa Duterte) wanting to create a special court to try him, he can be tried before special courts that I want created…not a special court for him,” Abante said.

Duterte expressed his wish to be tried by a special court at the quad comm hearing on Wednesday, or immediately after he dared the International Criminal Court to begin investigating him for crimes against humanity.

But he stressed he did not want to be prosecuted and tried by “white people,” apparently unaware that the ICC prosecutors and judges are of different nationalities.

“I don’t believe in whites. I would rather face a Filipino court. Even if I will not have a lawyer. Just me. And (the judge) can sentence me to death or reclusion perpetua. For as long as it is a Filipino court, I will abide by it,” Duterte told the quad comm.

“I will not allow a foreigner to judge me for the things that I have to do during my time as president of this republic,” he added.

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pepito rapidly intensifies into typhoon

Pepito rapidly intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Cyclone Pepito may reach super typhoon category with its rapid intensification over the eastern seaboard of the country as...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under Wind Signals No. 1 and 2 as Typhoon Pepito gains strength

More areas under Wind Signals No. 1 and 2 as Typhoon Pepito gains strength

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
More areas are under wind signals as Typhoon Pepito intensified on Friday afternoon, November 15.
Headlines
fbtw
6,400 farmers, fisherfolk to get United Nations typhoon aid

6,400 farmers, fisherfolk to get United Nations typhoon aid

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will provide over 6,400 farmers and fishermen in Catanduanes...
Headlines
fbtw
As Philippines picks up from 'Ofel', fresh storm 'Pepito' bears down

As Philippines picks up from 'Ofel', fresh storm 'Pepito' bears down

1 day ago
Typhoon Ofel (Usagi) blew out of the Philippines early Friday as another dangerous storm drew closer, threatening an area...
Headlines
fbtw
Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Pepito nears Philippines

Tens of thousands flee as Super Typhoon Pepito nears Philippines

By Cecil Morella | 13 hours ago
Philippine authorities ordered all vessels back to shore and people in coastal communities to leave their homes Saturday as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines government, US, Peruvian businesses eye partnerships for SMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government and business leaders from the US and Peru are exploring potential collaborations to promote the development of small and medium enterprises, according to the Department of Trade and In...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT denies eGovPH mobile app was hacked

DICT denies eGovPH mobile app was hacked

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has denied that the government’s eGovPH mobile app was hacked,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

'Pepito' to make landfall in Catanduanes tonight

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 hours ago
Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) is set to make landfall over the eastern coast of Catanduanes on Saturday...
Headlines
fbtw
2 areas under Signal No. 5 as 'Pepito' menaces Bicol with 'life-threatening' impacts

2 areas under Signal No. 5 as 'Pepito' menaces Bicol with 'life-threatening' impacts

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) has strengthened as it approaches the northeastern Bicol Region, with PAGASA...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 5 up as PAGASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from 'Pepito'

Signal No. 5 up as PAGASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' impact from 'Pepito'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 5 in Catanduanes as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi) continues...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with