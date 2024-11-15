^

LRT-1 Cavite Extension's first phase opens November 16

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 12:47pm
The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 opens to the public on November 16, 2024.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited first phase of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension will open to the public on Saturday, November 16.

Operations for the extension will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m..

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the extension at the Dr. Santos Station in Sucat, Parañaque.

Marcos paid tribute to past administrations that worked to extend the railway, adding that many of the infrastructure projects initiated during his term will extend well beyond it.

“This is the nature of railway development and of any large-scale development: this is not a short-term endeavor. It requires patience, persistence, passion, and a commitment that extends beyond immediate timelines,” Marcos said in his speech.

Phase 1 has yet to reach Cavite itself, but it does stretch into Parañaque. The five new stations are: Redemptorist Station, MIA Station, Asia World Station, Ninoy Aquino Station, and Dr. Santos Station.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension has been around two decades in the making, starting from the term of former president Joseph Estrada.

“Our role is to ensure that we have a roster of projects running along the pipeline so that the next generations will assume these heritage projects and take on the responsibility to finish them,” Marcos added.

Speaking about other transportation projects in the pipeline, the president also said he wants to expedite the Unified Grand Central Station in Quezon City, which would connect all four major railways.

Other major transportation projects in the pipeline include the North-South Commuter Railway and MRT-7.

After his speech, Marcos himself took a ride on the extended railway, along with cabinet officials, government employees, and members of the media.

Without stopping, the trip from Dr. Santos Station to Redemptorist Station takes less than 10 minutes.

In an ambush interview with the media at the event, Marcos said there would be no free rides to commemorate the opening of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, as it was a project of the private sector.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said the cost of traveling the entire length of the LRT-1 (from Fernando Poe Jr. Station in Quezon City to Dr. Santos Station in Parañaque City) is now ?45.

Two more phases are still underway. Bautista said there is no definite date yet for their completion. What is certain, however, is that they must be finished within Marcos' term.

Japanese representatives were also present for the occasion, as the extension was done in cooperation with the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

