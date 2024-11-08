^

Marcos issues EO banning POGOs

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 4:04pm
Marcos issues EO banning POGOs
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formalized the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in an executive order (EO) released on Friday, November 8. 

Marcos verbally banned POGOs in his State of the Nation Address last July, giving authorities until the end of 2024 to ensure that operations are winded down. EO 74 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 5. 

The EO gives formal definition to POGOs, as well as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGL). The term POGO was attempted to be replaced with IGL, leading some lawmakers to believe that this was a mere rebranding of POGOs. 

IGLs refer to both Philippine and foreign-based licensed gaming hubs that cater to a foreign audience. 

The new EO lumps them together, banning them both. The term “Other Offshore Gaming Licensees” was also introduced, which refers to gaming agents and service providers that give POGOs and IGLs ancillary services. 

Marcos issued several orders to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), among other agencies. 

“The PAOCC, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and other law enforcement agencies, such as the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the (NBI) National Bureau of Investigation, are directed to intensify their efforts against illegal POGOs/lGLs and other offshore gaming operations and services,” Marcos said in the EO. 

The Department of Tourism is instructed to ensure that tourism establishments are not used for POGOs or IGLs, while the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development is tasked with ensuring that illegal gaming hubs do not proliferate in homeowners associations. 

Marcos also ordered the creation of two technical working groups (TWG). 

The first TWG is the Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations. The PAOCC will be its Chair while the Department of Justice will be the vice chair. 

The second TWG is on the Employment Recovery and Reintegration to address the needs of sectors affected by the POGO ban, including Filipinos who lost their jobs. 

The TWG is chaired by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and vice-chaired by the Department of Labor and Employment. 

