LIVE updates: Traffic situation post-Undas 2024

Vehicular traffic builds up along EDSA-Magallanes on Sunday as people begin to return to Metro Manila after the Undas break.

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Monday, November 4, as Filipinos are expected to return to Manila following a weekend break in observance of Undas 2024 or All Soul’s Day.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Proclamation 368, declared November 1 and 2 special non-working holidays for Undas.

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and on the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway, Cavitex, CALAX, SCTEX and Skyway: