LIVE updates: Undas 2024

November 2, 2024 | 9:00am
Boy scouts place lighted candles over the grave of fallen soldiers at the heroes' cemetery in Manila on October 31, 2024, a day before people head to cemeteries for All Saints Day in the annual remembrance of loved ones.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2, with both days declared as holidays under Proclamation 368, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in October last year.

Large crowds are anticipated at cemeteries nationwide as families pay respects to their departed loved ones, while many others are expected to travel to their home provinces.

Bookmark this live blog for real-time updates on Undas, including developments at cemeteries and traffic updates. (Can't view the updates? Click here.)

ALL SAINTS' DAY

ALL SOULS' DAY

UNDAS
