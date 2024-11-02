^

Headlines

DSWD gives over P700 million in aid for 'Kristine', 'Leon' survivors

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 4:38pm
DSWD gives over P700 million in aid for 'Kristine', 'Leon' survivors
In this handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard taken and received on October 24, 2024, rescuers on a rubber boat conduct a rescue operations in a flooded area in Nabua, Camarines Sur, due to Tropical Storm Trami.
Photo by handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided P713.1 million in assistance to families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey).

This was revealed in a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday, November 1.

During the briefing to the Presidential Management Staff, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, executive director of the NDRRMC and administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, said the DSWD has distributed essential items such as family food packs, hygiene kits, family tents and other non-food necessities.

A total of P525,000 has been earmarked for several municipalities in the Calabarzon and Cordillera Administrative Regions.

The NDRRMC said that all power generation facilities that were affected have resumed normal operations as of November 1. 

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has successfully restored its transmission lines, it added.

However, 13 electric cooperatives continue to experience partial power interruptions, affecting efforts to restore service to more than 100,000 consumers.

It was also reported that the fuel supply chain remains stable, with no shortages reported in bulk facilities. 

Recent deliveries to retail gasoline stations in the Bicol Region have been replenished from bulk facilities in Pasacao, Camarines Sur, totaling nearly 1.9 million liters of liquid fuel delivered from October 29 to 31.

According to the NDRRMC, the Department of Health has allocated P4.5 million for health logistics, including water, sanitation and hygiene kits and nutrition in emergencies supplies, to support regions such as Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, the NDRRMC reported that the death toll from Kristine has reached 146, with 91 individuals injured and 19 others still unaccounted for.

vuukle comment

DSWD

KRISTINE

LEON

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senator finds Quiboloy denials &lsquo;unbelievable&rsquo;

Senator finds Quiboloy denials ‘unbelievable’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
For Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the “blanket denials” by detained alleged sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy that he...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara calls for prayers amid corruption, evil

VP Sara calls for prayers amid corruption, evil

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the public to use the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day commemoration as an...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ urged: File cases on EJKs

DOJ urged: File cases on EJKs

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Two leaders of the quad committee of the House of Representatives have urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Final batch of automated counting machines arriving this month

Final batch of automated counting machines arriving this month

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The final batch of automated counting machine (ACM) kits to be used in the May 2025 midterm elections is expected to be delivered...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos remains mum on VP Sara&rsquo;s &lsquo;exhumation&rsquo; remark

President Marcos remains mum on VP Sara’s ‘exhumation’ remark

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has again begged off from commenting on Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark that she would dig up...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
European Union renews call to uphold arbitral ruling on South China Sea

European Union renews call to uphold arbitral ruling on South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The European Union (EU) has reiterated its call for upholding international law and the 2016 Arbitral Award in the South China...
Headlines
fbtw
18,756 children&rsquo;s rights violations recorded in 2023

18,756 children’s rights violations recorded in 2023

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Over 18,000 reports of child violations have been documented in the country for 2023, a majority of which were cases of rape...
Headlines
fbtw
Enough sardine supply during the holidays

Enough sardine supply during the holidays

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
There will be enough supply of sardines for the holidays even with the start of the closed fishing season, the Canned Sardines...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Circle&rsquo; offers resting place for missing dead

‘Circle’ offers resting place for missing dead

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
Relatives who can no longer locate or visit their dead have a place to remember them at the Manila North Cemetery.
Headlines
fbtw
'Illegal, coercive': Philippines, EU toughen stance vs aggression in South China Sea

'Illegal, coercive': Philippines, EU toughen stance vs aggression in South China Sea

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The Philippines and the European Union have moved beyond general language to explicitly condemn "illegal, coercive, aggressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with