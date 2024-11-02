DSWD gives over P700 million in aid for 'Kristine', 'Leon' survivors

In this handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard taken and received on October 24, 2024, rescuers on a rubber boat conduct a rescue operations in a flooded area in Nabua, Camarines Sur, due to Tropical Storm Trami.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided P713.1 million in assistance to families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) and Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey).

This was revealed in a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday, November 1.

During the briefing to the Presidential Management Staff, Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, executive director of the NDRRMC and administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, said the DSWD has distributed essential items such as family food packs, hygiene kits, family tents and other non-food necessities.

A total of P525,000 has been earmarked for several municipalities in the Calabarzon and Cordillera Administrative Regions.

The NDRRMC said that all power generation facilities that were affected have resumed normal operations as of November 1.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has successfully restored its transmission lines, it added.

However, 13 electric cooperatives continue to experience partial power interruptions, affecting efforts to restore service to more than 100,000 consumers.

It was also reported that the fuel supply chain remains stable, with no shortages reported in bulk facilities.

Recent deliveries to retail gasoline stations in the Bicol Region have been replenished from bulk facilities in Pasacao, Camarines Sur, totaling nearly 1.9 million liters of liquid fuel delivered from October 29 to 31.

According to the NDRRMC, the Department of Health has allocated P4.5 million for health logistics, including water, sanitation and hygiene kits and nutrition in emergencies supplies, to support regions such as Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon and Bicol Region.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, the NDRRMC reported that the death toll from Kristine has reached 146, with 91 individuals injured and 19 others still unaccounted for.