^

Headlines

'Illegal, coercive': Philippines, EU toughen stance vs aggression in South China Sea

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 6:44pm
'Illegal, coercive': Philippines, EU toughen stance vs aggression in South China Sea
This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on April 30, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Bagacay (C) being hit by water cannon from Chinese coast guard vessels near the chinese-controlled Scarborough shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon on April 30 at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the European Union have moved beyond general language to explicitly condemn "illegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous actions" in the South China Sea following high-level talks in Manila on Tuesday, October 29. 

In a joint statement issued after their second maritime cooperation meeting, both the Philippines and the EU "welcomed frank and sincere diplomatic engagements" on South China Sea aggression. They also reiterated their opposition to the use of force in the contested waters. 

This year, both parties’ reference to "illegal" and "coercive" actions in the South China Sea marks a shift from their 2023 statement, which only expressed concern over "unilateral actions" that threaten security without mentioning strong opposition to illegal activities. 

The first round of maritime cooperation talks between the EU and the Philippines — officially called the "Sub-Committee Meeting on Maritime Cooperation" — was held last year in Brussels.
 
Without naming China, the Philippines and the EU on Tuesday "expressed serious concern over unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability" in the region. Both parties also linked recent incidents in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to three threats: seabed destruction, attacks on fisherfolk's livelihoods, and threats to Philippine food security.

The Philippines thanked the EU for its "timely, consistent, and decisive statements" backing the country's position in the maritime dispute. Both sides doubled down on their commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and demanded "full and faithful compliance" with the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award.  

In the past year, Chinese vessels' have continued to repeatedly ram, block and tail Philippine boats that transport provisions to fishermen in the West Philippine Sea, the term used to refer to the Philippines' waters within its 370-kilometer EEZ in the South China Sea.

The latest flashpoint of maritime tensions has been at Escoda Shoal. Before it was pulled out in September, the Philippine Coast Guard's flagship vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, was repeatedly encircled by a larger flotilla of Chinese vessels during its five-month deployment to the feature. It was rammed by Chinese vessels thrice in August.

China's encroachments in the Philippines' EEZ stems from its refusal to recognize the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which upheld the Philippines' maritime entitlements and struck down China's sweeping claims to nearly the entire South China Sea.

RELATEDChina answers Philippines: We settle maritime differences based on 'historical facts' 

The statement "urged parties to refrain from the threat or use of force and from adding uncertainty to the region through unilateral acts."

"Maritime disputes must be resolved through peaceful means and in accordance with the dispute settlement mechanisms under UNCLOS," it added.

Beyond the South China Sea, the talks also addressed broader maritime issues, including seafarer protection. 

New to this year's talks is an expression of support for seafarers' right to refuse sailing in high-risk areas. This comes after a recently adopted UN Human Rights Council resolution, led by the Philippines, declared safe working conditions for maritime workers as a "human rights imperative." 

Both parties also called for the immediate release of the crew of MV Galaxy Leader, who have been held captive by Houthi rebels since November 2023. The two sides agreed to explore timely and practical initiatives, such as "enhanced awareness for seafarers navigating high-risk areas and sharing real-time threat intelligence."

Philippine Maritime Affairs Assistant Secretary Marshall Louis Alferez led the Manila delegation, while EU's Acting Managing Director for Asia and Pacific, Paola Pampaloni, headed the European delegation. Both sides will meet again in Brussels in 2025.

vuukle comment

2016 ARBITRAL RULING

CHINA

EU

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

Risa eyes contempt rap vs Duterte for foul words

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
If former president Rodrigo Duterte again uses foul language during the next Senate hearing on his bloody crackdown on drugs,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

LIST: 2025 Regular holidays and special non-working days

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang has released the official list of holidays and non-working days for 2025.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara &ndash; OCTA

Marcos Jr. ratings stable, big drop for Sara – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos continue to trust and approve of the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

Against all odds: How public schools of a 4th class city beat Metro Manila

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Despite operating on a shoestring budget, two public schools from the fourth-class Gapan City outperformed over 300 public...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

Over 27,000 passengers flock to ports in early hours of All Saints' Day

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported a significant surge in passengers during the early morning hours of All Saints' Day,...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

Kanlaon spews ash for 19 minutes on November 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Captured by the Canlaon City Observation station’s IP Camera, the ash event at Kanlaon Volcano lasted for 19 minutes...
Headlines
fbtw
Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

Mixed adjustments expected in oil prices next week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Motorists can expect slight fuel price adjustments in the first week of November, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced...
Headlines
fbtw
'Fortify our bond': Marcos delivers message of unity for Undas 2024

'Fortify our bond': Marcos delivers message of unity for Undas 2024

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to use the Undas season as an opportunity to become "better persons, better...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Undas 2024

LIVE updates: Undas 2024

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Filipinos are observing Undas on November 1 and 2, with both days declared as holidays under Proclamation 368, signed by President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with