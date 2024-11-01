'Illegal, coercive': Philippines, EU toughen stance vs aggression in South China Sea

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on April 30, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Bagacay (C) being hit by water cannon from Chinese coast guard vessels near the chinese-controlled Scarborough shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon on April 30 at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the European Union have moved beyond general language to explicitly condemn "illegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous actions" in the South China Sea following high-level talks in Manila on Tuesday, October 29.

In a joint statement issued after their second maritime cooperation meeting, both the Philippines and the EU "welcomed frank and sincere diplomatic engagements" on South China Sea aggression. They also reiterated their opposition to the use of force in the contested waters.

This year, both parties’ reference to "illegal" and "coercive" actions in the South China Sea marks a shift from their 2023 statement, which only expressed concern over "unilateral actions" that threaten security without mentioning strong opposition to illegal activities.

The first round of maritime cooperation talks between the EU and the Philippines — officially called the "Sub-Committee Meeting on Maritime Cooperation" — was held last year in Brussels.



Without naming China, the Philippines and the EU on Tuesday "expressed serious concern over unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability" in the region. Both parties also linked recent incidents in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to three threats: seabed destruction, attacks on fisherfolk's livelihoods, and threats to Philippine food security.

The Philippines thanked the EU for its "timely, consistent, and decisive statements" backing the country's position in the maritime dispute. Both sides doubled down on their commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and demanded "full and faithful compliance" with the 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award.

In the past year, Chinese vessels' have continued to repeatedly ram, block and tail Philippine boats that transport provisions to fishermen in the West Philippine Sea, the term used to refer to the Philippines' waters within its 370-kilometer EEZ in the South China Sea.

The latest flashpoint of maritime tensions has been at Escoda Shoal. Before it was pulled out in September, the Philippine Coast Guard's flagship vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, was repeatedly encircled by a larger flotilla of Chinese vessels during its five-month deployment to the feature. It was rammed by Chinese vessels thrice in August.

China's encroachments in the Philippines' EEZ stems from its refusal to recognize the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which upheld the Philippines' maritime entitlements and struck down China's sweeping claims to nearly the entire South China Sea.

The statement "urged parties to refrain from the threat or use of force and from adding uncertainty to the region through unilateral acts."

"Maritime disputes must be resolved through peaceful means and in accordance with the dispute settlement mechanisms under UNCLOS," it added.

Beyond the South China Sea, the talks also addressed broader maritime issues, including seafarer protection.

New to this year's talks is an expression of support for seafarers' right to refuse sailing in high-risk areas. This comes after a recently adopted UN Human Rights Council resolution, led by the Philippines, declared safe working conditions for maritime workers as a "human rights imperative."

Both parties also called for the immediate release of the crew of MV Galaxy Leader, who have been held captive by Houthi rebels since November 2023. The two sides agreed to explore timely and practical initiatives, such as "enhanced awareness for seafarers navigating high-risk areas and sharing real-time threat intelligence."

Philippine Maritime Affairs Assistant Secretary Marshall Louis Alferez led the Manila delegation, while EU's Acting Managing Director for Asia and Pacific, Paola Pampaloni, headed the European delegation. Both sides will meet again in Brussels in 2025.