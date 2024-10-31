P895 million allocated for â€˜Kristineâ€™, â€˜Leonâ€™ aid efforts

P895 million allocated for ‘Kristine’, ‘Leon’ aid efforts

Damaged rice fields at Barangay Causip in Bula, Camarines Sur on Oct. 26, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of P895 million has been allocated for the national government’s aid efforts for the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday, October 31.

Kristine tore across Luzon in October, with Leon following shortly after. At least 150 people are reportedly dead due to the twin cyclones.

Citing information from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), the Palace said the allocation covers food and non-food items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Office of Civil Defense and local government units.

“The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has allocated P895.658 million in aid for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon, which is currently battering Batanes,” the PCO said in a statement.

The amount from the PCO also covers donations from non-government organizations.

Overall damage from Kristine surpassed the allocated amount.

The NDRRMC estimated that damage to agriculture alone is at P2,900,338,759.05, while damage to infrastructure is at P6,390,160,298.45.

While Kristine has already left the Philippine area of responsibility, Leon is still around the northernmost islands of the country.

The DSWD said there are still 2,000 family food packs in Batanes as it faces the wrath of Leon. The agency is also prepared to deliver 5,500 more packs once weather improves.

“The moment na ibaba ang gale warning at makalipad po tayo definitely mag-start na po tayong magdagdag ng family food pack sa Batanes,” DSWD Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe said in a separate statement.

(The moment the gale warning is lowered and we can fly, definitely, we can send more food packs there.)

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be the ones to fly the relief goods to areas struck by Leon.