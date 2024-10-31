^

Headlines

P895 million allocated for ‘Kristine’, ‘Leon’ aid efforts

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 7:55pm
P895 million allocated for â€˜Kristineâ€™, â€˜Leonâ€™ aid efforts
Damaged rice fields at Barangay Causip in Bula, Camarines Sur on Oct. 26, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Noel B. Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — A total of  P895 million has been allocated for the national government’s aid efforts for the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday, October 31. 

Kristine tore across Luzon in October, with Leon following shortly after. At least 150 people are reportedly dead due to the twin cyclones. 

Citing information from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), the Palace said the allocation covers food and non-food items from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Office of Civil Defense and local government units.   

“The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has allocated P895.658 million in aid for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon, which is currently battering Batanes,” the PCO said in a statement. 

The amount from the PCO also covers donations from non-government organizations. 

Overall damage from Kristine surpassed the allocated amount. 

The NDRRMC estimated that damage to agriculture alone is at P2,900,338,759.05, while damage to infrastructure is at P6,390,160,298.45. 

While Kristine has already left the Philippine area of responsibility, Leon is still around the northernmost islands of the country. 

The DSWD said there are still 2,000 family food packs in Batanes as it faces the wrath of Leon. The agency is also prepared to deliver 5,500 more packs once weather improves. 

“The moment na ibaba ang gale warning at makalipad po tayo definitely mag-start na po tayong magdagdag ng family food pack sa Batanes,” DSWD Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe said in a separate statement. 

(The moment the gale warning is lowered and we can fly, definitely, we can send more food packs there.) 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be the ones to fly the relief goods to areas struck by Leon.  

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

KRISTINE

LEON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

Ex-senator hits Duterte over Senate 'invasion', defends Hontiveros

1 day ago
Former Sen. Panfilo Lacson has criticized what he perceived as a disrespectful takeover of the Senate hearing into the previous...
Headlines
fbtw
Leon becomes Super Typhoon

Leon becomes Super Typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration warned of a high risk of storm surge in...
Headlines
fbtw
House invites Duterte to drug war probe anew

House invites Duterte to drug war probe anew

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ quad committee will be again inviting former president Rodrigo Duterte to attend its next...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to probe alleged Davao Death Squad of Rodrigo Duterte

PNP to probe alleged Davao Death Squad of Rodrigo Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police will investigate the possible existence of an alleged death squad reportedly formed by former...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine, Leon death toll reaches 150, says NDRRMC

Kristine, Leon death toll reaches 150, says NDRRMC

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Severe tropical storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon have reportedly left at least 150 people dead, said the National Disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Cyclone Leon has weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, October ...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC offers flexible payments, halts disconnections after 'Kristine'

ERC offers flexible payments, halts disconnections after 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Households in areas declared under a state of calamity can expect an uninterrupted supply of electricity and flexible payment...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 hours ago
Batanes has been downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) advances...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Leon", the twelfth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with