Kristine, Leon death toll reaches 150, says NDRRMC

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 12:36pm
Kristine, Leon death toll reaches 150, says NDRRMC
The Police Regional Office in Calabarzon conducts retrieval operations of buried individuals following a landslide in Talisay, Batangas due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on Oct. 25, 2024.
PRO Calabarzon

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon have left at least 150 people dead, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday, October 31.


In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC said that at least 150 people are reportedly dead, 14 of which have been validated.


The majority of deaths recorded from Kristine came from Calabarzon, where there were 72 fatalities. The Bicol Region had the second highest death toll at 57 fatalities.


At least 115 people are injured, 10 of which are confirmed. Meanwhile, 29 people are reportedly missing but the NDRRMC is still validating all of them.


The number of people affected has also increased to 7,494,023. Around 330,000 people are still in evacuation centers.


The NDRRMC said that 827 areas are still flooded in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga, BARMM and the National Capital Region.


There are 764 damaged infrastructure. The damaged infrastructure are as follows: 212 roads, 151 schools, 105 flood control projects, 83 government facilities, 37 bridges, 19 health facilities, and 10 utility facilities.


Damage to infrastructure costs P6,390,160,298.45, the NDRRMC said.


Kristine and Leon left 150,511 damaged houses, which comes at an estimated cost of P3,480,770.


There are also still 211 cities and municipalities under a state of calamity.


The agricultural damage due to the cyclones have also reached P2.9 billion, with 67,780 farmers and fisherfolk affected and 63,016.22 hectares of crops affected.


Damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries is now P14.96 million.

