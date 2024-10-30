^

'Kristine,' 'Leon' death toll rises to 145 – NDRRMC

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 10:37am
'Kristine,' 'Leon' death toll rises to 145 â€“ NDRRMC
Residents walk on a flooded portion of the baywalk in Lingayen, Pangasinan yesterday following a storm surge generated by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — At least 145 people have reportedly died due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Wednesday. 

In its latest situation report, the NDRRMC has combined the reports for Kristine and Leon. Both cyclones have hit the Philippines back to back, with Leon entering the Philippine area of responsibility a mere day after Kristine left.

The NDRRMC said that 145 people have died, 76 of whom were male, 45 were female and nine are unidentified. 

Meanwhile, 115 people were reportedly injured while 37 people are still missing. 

The number of people affected by the cyclones have breached 7,033,922. Around 330,000 are still in evacuation centers. 

Kristine and Leon also affected agriculture, impacting 66,894 farmers and damaging 62,284.61 hectares of land. Agricultural damage is tallied at P2.8 billion while damage to livestock, poultry and fisheries are now at P14.82 million. 

The cyclones also devastated housing and infrastructure. There are a total of 595 damaged infrastructure. The breakdown of damaged infrastructure are as follows” 

  • 166 Roads  
  • 147 Schools 
  • 78 Government Facilities 
  • 48 Flood Control projects 
  • 16 Health Facilities 
  • 13 Bridges 
  • Eight Utility Services Facilities 

Damage to infrastructure is now tagged at P3.6 billion, said the NDRRMC. 

Kristine and Leon have also damaged 111,177 houses. Damage to housing has been tallied at P40.9 million. 

As cost damages go up, several areas are still flooded, said the NDRRMC. At least 760 areas in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga, Barmm and National Capital Region.   

At least 206 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity. 

Kristine went on a path of destruction the latter part of October, triggering widespread flooding and landslides.

