^

Headlines

Kanlaon Volcano records 20 earthquakes, remains under Alert Level 2

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 9:53am
Kanlaon Volcano records 20 earthquakes, remains under Alert Level 2
Mt. Kanlaon
Interaksyon / PNA file

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty volcanic earthquakes were detected at Kanlaon Volcano on Tuesday, October 29, Phivolcs reported. 

According to its October 30 bulletin, state seismologists observed a sudden surge in seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano between 12 a.m. on October 29 and 12 a.m. on October 30.

Phivolcs registered only one to three earthquakes at the volcano daily over the past week, except on October 22, when six volcanic earthquakes were recorded.

Kanlaon Volcano has also been emitting sulfur dioxide at a heightened rate of 10,074 tonnes per day since Monday — more than double the 4,853 tonnes recorded on October 27.

Most of the seismic activity was concentrated at the volcano, but Phivolcs also recorded earthquakes in nearby areas of Negros Occidental, including La Castellana, La Carlota, Binubuhan and Guinpana-an.

Phivolcs has warned of potential hazards, including sudden phreatic eruptions, which occur when groundwater interacts with hot magma, producing steam.

The state seismology bureau also prohibited entry into the volcano’s 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and restricted aircraft from flying nearby.

Live updates on Kanlaon Volcano can be viewed here.

vuukle comment

KANLAON VOLCANO

MT. KANLAON

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

DOJ, ICC urged to use Duterte statements

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged the Department of Justice and the International Criminal Court to use former president...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

PNP: More crimes during Duterte administration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Contrary to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that crimes in the Marcos administration are on the rise, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

CHR task force looking into drug war testimonies

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The task force created by the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the previous administration’s deadly campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Forced evacuation ordered in Leon-threatened areas

Forced evacuation ordered in Leon-threatened areas

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Residents living in areas identified as high risk will be under forced and mandatory evacuation, Defense Secretary Gilberto...
Headlines
fbtw
SC stops transfer of PhilHealth funds

SC stops transfer of PhilHealth funds

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has issued a temporary restraining order on the transfer of “excess” funds of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 hours ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Leon continued to intensify...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec files cases vs Guo before Tarlac court

Comelec files cases vs Guo before Tarlac court

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo has been formally charged before the Tarlac Regional Trial Court for misrepresenting herself...
Headlines
fbtw
15% ballot shading threshold eyed for 2025 polls

15% ballot shading threshold eyed for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is eyeing a record low of 15 percent shading threshold in the 2025 elections.
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP: Folks in flooded areas can light candles at home

CBCP: Folks in flooded areas can light candles at home

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Filipino Catholics residing in flooded areas can observe All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days by praying and lighting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with