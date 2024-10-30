Kanlaon Volcano records 20 earthquakes, remains under Alert Level 2

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty volcanic earthquakes were detected at Kanlaon Volcano on Tuesday, October 29, Phivolcs reported.

According to its October 30 bulletin, state seismologists observed a sudden surge in seismic activity at Kanlaon Volcano between 12 a.m. on October 29 and 12 a.m. on October 30.

Phivolcs registered only one to three earthquakes at the volcano daily over the past week, except on October 22, when six volcanic earthquakes were recorded.

Kanlaon Volcano has also been emitting sulfur dioxide at a heightened rate of 10,074 tonnes per day since Monday — more than double the 4,853 tonnes recorded on October 27.

Most of the seismic activity was concentrated at the volcano, but Phivolcs also recorded earthquakes in nearby areas of Negros Occidental, including La Castellana, La Carlota, Binubuhan and Guinpana-an.

Phivolcs has warned of potential hazards, including sudden phreatic eruptions, which occur when groundwater interacts with hot magma, producing steam.

The state seismology bureau also prohibited entry into the volcano’s 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and restricted aircraft from flying nearby.

Live updates on Kanlaon Volcano can be viewed here.