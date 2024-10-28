^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 7:28pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A resident holding an umbrella stands in a lot near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

'Leon' to become typhoon in 24 hours; may intensify into super typhoon

'Leon' to become typhoon in 24 hours; may intensify into super typhoon

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Tropical storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) intensified to a severe tropical storm as it rolled across the Philippine...
Headlines
Impeachment of VP Sara Duterte needed before plunder raps — House leader

Impeachment of VP Sara Duterte needed before plunder raps — House leader

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District), who heads the House inquiry into Duterte's alleged misuse of public funds, named two...
Headlines
Duterte claims responsibility for drug war but offers no apologies

Duterte claims responsibility for drug war but offers no apologies

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
In the presence of families of those who died during the war on drugs, former president Rodrigo Duterte appeared to express...
Headlines
LIVE: Senate hearing on Duterte admin's drug war
LIVE: Senate hearing on Duterte admin's drug war

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is leading the hearing on the drug war launched during the administration of former...
Headlines
'Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo's family'

‘Happy Christmas for Caloy Yulo’s family’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
The family and siblings of Olympian medalist Carlos Yulo will have a festive Christmas season.
Headlines
Latest
P12.75B deal to revamp Laguindingan airport signed

P12.75B deal to revamp Laguindingan airport signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Laguindingan International Airport will soon be seeing upgrades after the government signed a P12.75 billion project...
Headlines
Pope Francis asks prayers for Philippines after 'Kristine' onslaught

Pope Francis asks prayers for Philippines after ‘Kristine’ onslaught

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
“I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May the Lord support that people, so...
Headlines
Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

Fuel prices slightly up on October 29

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Oil firms announced on Monday, October 28, that fuel prices will slightly increase on Tuesday, October 29, following last...
Headlines
Philippines death toll from 'Kristine' rises to 110

Philippines death toll from 'Kristine' rises to 110

By Pam Castro | 11 hours ago
Rescuers in the Philippines searched a lake and scoured isolated villages on Sunday to locate dozens of missing people as...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 28

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Several local government units have suspended classes on Monday, October 28, to facilitate rehabilitation efforts in areas...
Headlines
