Immigration nabs Nigerian national wanted for fraud in U.S.

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 28, 2024 | 3:41pm
This file photo shows queues at immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration announced the arrest of a Nigerian national wanted by U.S. federal authorities for involvement in cybercrimes that reportedly victimized many Americans, primarily retired military personnel.

Ahmed Alex, 35, was apprehended on October 11 along Panay Avenue, Barangay Paligsahan, Quezon City by Immigration’s fugitive search unit. 

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Anthony Viado said that the arrest was executed under a mission order issued in response to a request from the U.S. government, which seeks Alex's deportation to face charges.

Alex has been on the bureau’s wanted list since August, when he was blacklisted as a fugitive from justice. U.S. authorities notified the Philippine Department of Justice about his alleged illegal activities, which were then referred to the bureau for enforcement action.

The U.S. Defense Criminal Investigative Service revealed that Alex, along with two accomplices, orchestrated a cyber fraud scheme that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic by creating fake websites that mimicked legitimate U.S. government agencies.

According to the bureau, these fraudulent sites allegedly deceived unsuspecting victims, mostly retired military personnel, into paying between $500 (P29,136.75) and $48,500 (P2,826,264.75) for processing emergency leave requests.

Alex is currently held at the Immigration custodial facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, awaiting deportation proceedings. Once deported, he will remain on the immigration blacklist and be permanently barred from re-entering the Philippines.

