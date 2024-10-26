^

Headlines

Archdiocese of Caceres in Bicol appeals for help

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Archdiocese of Caceres in Bicol appeals for help
Rescue boats en route to Bicol amid severe flooding from 'Kristine' â?? Marcos Rescue operations are underway in heavily flooded barangays in Naga City after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Kristine, Oct. 23.
Naga City via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —  The Roman Catholic Church in Bicol is appealing for help as thousands in the region reel from “the worst flooding ever” and agonize over slow and meager assistance from concerned agencies.

“The last 48 hours have not been easy for us. We experienced the worst flooding ever due to Typhoon Kristine. All of lowland Naga and other parts of Bicol were submerged under the floods,” said Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of the Archdiocese of Caceres in a letter of appeal. “People had to swim for safety (and) some died.”

He included in his letter a text message from “a religious sister” who was begging for “food to 500-plus people evacuated in our school.”

“The barangay keeps on bringing more people but no food yet po… we all gave what we have but not enough po,” according to the text message.

The next day, the nun again pleaded for help, saying “many are asking for food now… children are crying… need din po ng water.”

The towns of Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Minalabac, San Fernando, Bula, Baao, Nabua, Bato “and other outlying areas are still flooded and can hardly be reached,” Alarcon said.

He added rescue operations were still underway “but boats are needed.”

Areas under the archdiocese also had no network signal and power supply and were running out of food and water as “stores were also affected,” he said.

Alarcon said many Kristine victims staying at evacuation areas like parish churches, schools, barangay halls and covered courts were in desperate need for food and water as well as medicine, hygiene kits, innerwear, blankets, flashlights, sleeping kits and other essentials.

Cash assistance may be deposited in the accounts of Caritas Caceres and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Caceres, details of which were included in Alarcon’s letter posted on the archdiocese’s Facebook page.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has asked parishes under the Archdiocese of Manila to hold a second collection during masses today and tomorrow.

The cash donations from the second collection would be donated to victims of Kristine in the Bicol region and Quezon province, Advincula said in Circular No. 2024-75.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, meanwhile, said the latest disaster experienced by the country should underpin the need for stricter implementation of laws aimed at ensuring the welfare and protection of children during calamities.

Gatchalian pointed out that government agencies like the Department of Health, Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Social Welfare and Development have the responsibility to ensure that children are in safe spaces and their health, nutrition and sanitation needs are met.

Children should also be entitled to psychosocial support, and their education uninterrupted.

He said such mandate is provided for under the Comprehensive Emergency Program for Children under Republic Act 10821 or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act.

“It is clear from the data and our experience that during calamities, young people face great danger. Because of this, it is important that we give priority to their safety and well-being,” Gatchalian said.

Citing DepEd reports, Gatchalian said more than 18.6 million learners from almost 35,973 schools were affected by the storm.

The DepEd also reported that 223 classrooms were destroyed and 415 damaged by Kristine’s onslaught.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) received a donation of P1 million and 1,000 sacks of rice on Thursday from ACT-CIS party-list. The donation was made a day after ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo was made a commodore of the PCG Auxiliary.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan thanked ACT-CIS party-list for “their dedication to upholding the rule of law and their partnership with the PCG in safeguarding the country’s maritime resources.”

Militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), for its part, is pushing for the creation of a state-funded compensation fund for victims of calamities.

Bayan president Renato Reyes reminded President Marcos that expressions of sympathy, thoughts and prayers for victims would never suffice, adding that even relief goods are not enough to mitigate the suffering of people who bear the brunt of calamities.

Reyes said Marcos should realign confidential and intelligence funds to a compensation fund for victims of natural disasters.

“We call for a state-funded compensation fund for all victims of man-made calamities and environmental degradation. It is time to change our policies on business that ruin the environment and make the people, especially the poor, more vulnerable to the worsening effects of the climate crisis,” he said in a statement.

Reyes said it is time for the government to provide meaningful compensation to all typhoon victims who lost crops, housing and other property.

“The state should acknowledge responsibility for its gross failure to protect the environment, thus causing severe effects on the people during storms,” he said. –  Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

ROMAN CATHOLIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd assessing missed school days, makeup classes

DepEd assessing missed school days, makeup classes

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Department of Education is assessing the number of missed school days due to calamities, the most recent of which was...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine death toll rises to 26

Kristine death toll rises to 26

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Rescuers raced yesterday to reach residents stranded by fast-rising floodwaters after torrential rains from Severe Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Kristine may reloop back to PAR

PAGASA: Kristine may reloop back to PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine maintained its strength as it roared through Northern Luzon yesterday and is now making its...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine to hurt palay production &ndash; DA chief

Kristine to hurt palay production – DA chief

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine will hurt the country’s total palay production as the Department of Agriculture awaits...
Headlines
fbtw
Dam water release to be gradual, measured

Dam water release to be gradual, measured

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
As Severe Tropical Storm Kristine moved to Northern Luzon yesterday after inundating large parts of the Bicol region, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Accountability sought in flood control budgets

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senate President Francis Escudero vowed to demand accountability from government officials on the allocation and effectiveness of the multibillion-peso funding appropriated for flood control projects during the upcoming...
Headlines
fbtw
Acting chair of communist party arrested &ndash; NSC

Acting chair of communist party arrested – NSC

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The acting chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines was arrested on Thursday in a joint military and police operation...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands remain stranded at ports

Thousands remain stranded at ports

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Thousands of passengers remain stranded at ports nationwide even as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the Philippine l...
Headlines
fbtw
Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

Vegetable prices shoot up after Kristine

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The retail prices of vegetables in Metro Manila markets have increased by as much as P30 per kilo compared to their prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with