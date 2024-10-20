^

Headlines

DOJ chief: Sara Duterte’s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 5:45pm
DOJ chief: Sara Duterteâ��s remark to throw Marcos Sr.'s body in sea violates Revised Penal Code
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte (right).
Senate SMU / Voltaire Domingo; The Star / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark about exhuming and throwing the body of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. into the West Philippine Sea is a violation of the Revised Penal Code, according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

In an interview with DZRH on Saturday, October 19, Remulla expressed surprise at the vice president's remark.

“Desecration of the dead 'yan. May violation sa Revised Penal Code yun. Hindi rin nakakatawa yun eh,” the DOJ chief said.

(That's desecration of the dead. There's a violation of the Revised Penal Code. That's also not funny)

“It does not speak of a sane and clear-thinking person. Iba na yun. Non-compos mentis (of unsound mind) na yung pinangagalingan,” he added. 

(It does not speak of a sane and clear-thinking person. That's different. Non-compos mentis (of unsound mind) of where it was coming from)

At a press conference on October 18, Duterte revealed that she once warned Sen. Imee Marcos that if political attacks against her persisted, she would exhume the remains of his father, the late dictator, and throw them into the sea.

"One time, I told Senator Imee, if you don't stop, I'll dig up your father and throw him into the West Philippine Sea," she said in mixed Filipino and English.

"One of these days, I'll go there, take your father's body, and throw it into the West Philippine Sea. I don't think [Imee] responded," Duterte said, adding that she sent the message to a group chat where Imee and "others" read it. 

In 2016, Sara's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, quietly proceeded with the burial of Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. 

Although the government framed this as an effort to heal political divisions, many viewed it as a gesture of gratitude to Imee Marcos, then-governor of Ilocos Norte, for her financial support of Duterte's presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, the Justice secretary did not specify the specific crime defined in the Revised Penal Code which was violated.

However, Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code, which defines the crime of libel, can also refer to disrespect of one who is dead. 

A libel is public and malicious imputation of a crime, or of a vice or defect, real or imaginary, or any act, omission, condition, status, or circumstance tending to cause the dishonor, discredit, or contempt of a natural or juridical person, or to blacken the memory of one who is dead.

Article 309 of the Civil Code also defines the liability of damages of any person who disrespects the dead: 

Any person who shows disrespect to the dead, or wrongfully interferes with a funeral shall be liable to the family of the deceased for damages, material and moral.

Remulla also said that Sara's remark about considering cutting off President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s head shows how extreme her thoughts have become.

"Sabi ko nga buti na lang di siya tumakbo ng presidente baka nanalo pa," Remulla said.

(I said, it's a good thing she didn't run for President; she might have even won.)

"Dapat malaman natin talaga what she's made of," he added.

(We really need to know what she's truly made of.)

During the two-hour press conference last October 18, Sara focused on discussing her rift with Marcos Jr. from earlier this year, hinting that her former UniTeam running mate would not have secured victory in the 2022 elections without her support.

The Office of the Vice President has yet to respond to Philstar.com's request for comment on Remulla's pronouncements in the interview.— with reports from Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

REVISED PENAL CODE

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz hits Sara over scathing words vs Marcos

Chiz hits Sara over scathing words vs Marcos

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
It was “unbecoming” of a ranking official like Vice President Sara Duterte to use unsavory words against President...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urges lawmakers: Overhaul party-list system

Comelec urges lawmakers: Overhaul party-list system

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections called on lawmakers to push for the complete overhaul of Republic Act 7941 or the Party-List System...
Headlines
fbtw

Sweeping reforms urged in PNP, PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
President Marcos should initiate sweeping reforms in the country’s law enforcement sector in light of recent allegations of corruption and abuses of Philippine National Police officers in the anti-drug campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Months before the official start of the campaign period, Naga City is starting to become an important stop for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos off to Jakarta for Prabowo inauguration

Marcos off to Jakarta for Prabowo inauguration

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos will attend the inauguration today of Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed 16 complaints for falsification of public documents, perjury and violations...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, France strengthen marine conservation cooperation efforts

Philippines, France strengthen marine conservation cooperation efforts

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The Philippines and France are taking steps to strengthen cooperation in ensuring marine conservation, with key government...
Headlines
fbtw
Richard Gomez files bill banning soda in government offices

Richard Gomez files bill banning soda in government offices

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez is proposing legislation that will ban soda and other sugary drinks in all government offices to...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Programs insulated from politics

DSWD: Programs insulated from politics

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
With the upcoming midterm polls in 2025, the Department of Social Welfare and Development assured the public that policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano emits volcanic ash amid ongoing degassing

Kanlaon Volcano emits volcanic ash amid ongoing degassing

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Continuous degassing from Kanlaon Volcano’s summit crater has led to intermittent emissions of volcanic ash, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with