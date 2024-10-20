^

Marcos off to Jakarta for Prabowo inauguration

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos off to Jakarta for Prabowo inauguration
President Marcos greets Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at Malacañang on September 20, 2024
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos will attend the inauguration today of Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Jakarta.

The First Couple’s attendance at the inauguration of Prabowo and Gibran was upon the invitation of outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said yesterday.

The First Couple left Manila yesterday afternoon and will return early Monday, according to PCO Secretary Cesar Chavez.

Gibran is the eldest son of Widodo and is set to become Indonesia’s youngest vice president.

“The attendance of President Marcos and the First Lady at the inauguration of the Indonesian President and Vice President reaffirms the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations, founded on close people-to-people ties,” PCO said.

“The President’s attendance at the inauguration also signifies the Philippines’ sincere commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral relations,” it said.

The Philippines and Indonesia are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The two countries are both founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

