Ex-president Duterte denies cash rewards in drug war

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 10:46am
This Facebook post from Sept. 21, 2024 shows former President Rodrigo Duterte during the national assembly of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino in Davao City.
Rodrigo Duterte via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has denied allegations that a reward system was in place during his administration's controversial campaign against illegal drugs.

The former president’s remarks came in response to retired police colonel Royina Garma’s allegation that policemen were rewarded with as much as P1 million per kill under the Davao template for the nationwide war on drugs.

In a recent interview with Sonshine Media Network International, Duterte said that police officers were never paid for killings.

“'Yang sinasabi nilang reward, walang reward ‘yan. Hindi ako magbibigay ng reward ” Duterte said.

(What they are saying about a reward, there was no reward. I would never give a reward.)

He mentioned that the only form of recognition he offered to police officers who completed their missions was a meal and congratulatory remarks.

"Ang pinakaano [ng mga pulis] sa akin is ‘pag mission accomplished, yayain ko sila sa restaurant, magkain kami and I congratulate them. Tsaka palainom ang pulis. Bigyan mo ng dalawang boteng scotch, hindi ‘yan tatanggap ng pera. Nahihiya ‘yan,” he said.

(What I offer to police officers when their mission is accomplished is to invite them to a restaurant for a meal, and I congratulate them. Cops are heavy drinkers. Just give them two bottles of scotch and they won’t accept any money. They’d be embarrassed to take it.)

During the interview, Duterte also emphasized that he never gave explicit orders to kill.

“Hindi ko sinasabi na sinadya kong pinatay. Sabi ko nga sa mga sundalo, give them the chance to fight so that if they fight, then, you would be justified in killing them,” said.

(I never meant to kill. I always told soldiers to give suspects a chance to fight back. If they do, then you are justified in killing them.)

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, the first chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the Duterte administration, and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's trusted aide, previously denied having any involvement in a cash reward system for policemen under the so-called "Davao model" of the drug war.

Duterte and Dela Rosa are under investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity in the conduct of the drug war that killed thousands of mostly poor drug users and street pushers.

Duterte’s drug war resulted in a death toll of over 6,000, according to official government tallies, though human rights groups estimate the figure could be as high as 30,000.

