Are confidential, intel funds behind EJK incentives? House to investigate

A police officer investigates the dead body of an alleged drug dealer killed during a police anti-drug operation in Manila on August 18, 2017. It's just after midnight and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's One Time Big Time show is getting into full swing as police shoot dead another young "drug personality". (

MANILA, Philippines — The House quad committee is looking into confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) as the possible sources of reward money given to those involved in drug-related extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the Duterte administration.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum, panel overall chair Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said they are looking at many “angles” on how the reward money was raised.

“Some are saying it was taken from the confidential or intelligence fund of the Office of the President. Some are saying from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, small town lottery lotto,” he noted in Filipino.

According to Barbers, there is currently no evidence nor corroborative statements to this effect but they received feelers from those who have information about the reward system, adding that former PCSO general manager Royina Garma is preparing her “supplemental affidavit.”

Meanwhile, Manila Rep. Benny Abante said the quad comm will be asking for the assistance of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to do a “money trail” on the reward system.

They have tasked the AMLC to investigate the CIFs of the Duterte administration during his whole term as president.

The lawmaker underscored that the committee “is not here to prosecute” so they are asking the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice to start their investigation.

Abante added they will also ask the Commission on Audit to do its own probe on the matter.

He said that it is only a matter of time before former National Police Commission (Napolcom) commissioner Edilberto Leonardo reveals the truth about Duterte’s war on drugs.

The panel expects Leonardo to testify at the quad comm’s hearings after the latter submits his affidavit, with Abante noting that the former Napolcom head’s testimony may be as impactful as Garma’s.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa maintained he has no information on CIFs funneled as reward money for police.

During his term as chief of the Philippine National Police, he said police used intelligence funds in operations leading to the arrest of wanted persons like members of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, including reward money for informants.

After eight grueling hearings, there is still not enough evidence linking Duterte to drug-related EJKs, the House quad comm said Wednesday.

According to Barbers, it has been established that there has been reward money at the “lower level.”

“But if the killing was an order from the higher-up, we still do not have enough evidence,” he noted at Wednesday’s Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

Barbers added even Duterte’s public statements regarding EJKs could not be used to press charges of crimes against humanity against the former chief executive.

“We do not want to tread on that particular issue because that is not within the congressional inquiry. We are limited to the issues being discussed by the committees whose objective is to propose legislation,” he maintained.

The lawmaker said even Garma’s statements are insufficient to conclude that the nationwide order to kill drug suspects came from Duterte himself.

“If we believe in her statement 100 percent, we may reach that conclusion. But as I said earlier, it is not gospel truth. It needs corroborative statements coming from another witness or maybe even a document that may corroborate that statement,” he pointed out.

Barbers said he believes not all policemen were involved in irregularities but he knew there were some who committed abuses to enrich themselves through the reward system.

Dela Rosa dared the House quad comm to show solid evidence on the allegations that EJKs were part of Duterte’s war on drugs.

“They should show their evidence. How can I counter if I don’t know the evidence they have? Because if you ask me, I don’t think they have evidence against me,” Dela Rosa noted.

“I am not bothered. My conscience is clear. I have no fear. I am not connected in any way… I was never mentioned in Garma’s affidavit. You never heard my name,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Barbers reiterated that they will not share the results of the quad comm’s investigation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the country is not a member of the court.

He suggested to the ICC that they should look at the recorded proceedings on social media as the panel “will not stop them from doing that.”– Sheila Crisostomo, Delon Porcalla, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Miriam Desacada