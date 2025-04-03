^

Headlines

Qatar officials temporarily release OFWs detained for pro-Duterte rally

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 6:25pm
Qatar officials temporarily release OFWs detained for pro-Duterte rally
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac gives a press briefing in Malacañang on April 3, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Overseas Filipino Workers who were detained in Qatar due to alleged illegal protesting have been released, according to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, on Thursday, April 3.

The OFWs were detained after reportedly protesting the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Qatari officials initially detained 20 Filipinos, including 12 men, five women, and three minors. The minors have already been released, leaving 17 still detained. 

The 17 OFWs have been released, Cacdac said. 

 “We report today, based on the President [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s] directive to secure the immediate release of the 17 who are still detained, the Qatari officials, the two separate batches, the male, at around 2:30 AM, Qatar time, and the females, around 4:00 AM Qatar time, were provisionally released, pending investigation,” Cacdac said in a press briefing.     

He added that they have been able to go home to their respective homes in Qatar. However, Cacdac said they remain subject to investigation.

“No charges have been filed,” Cacdac said. 

Philippine officials asked their Qatari counterparts if any charges had been filed against the OFWs. Given the lack of charges, the Filipinos were provisionally released.

However, while the OFWs are on provisional release, they are not allowed to return to the Philippines, as they are still under investigation, according to Cacdac.

Marcos’ order of providing aid to these OFWs continues, said the Department of Migrant Workers Secretary. 

Cacdac said that the matter of their arrest was an alleged illegal assembly, as well as gatherings that potentially disturbed public security. The penalties for these acts could range from six months to three years in prison, as well as a potential fine of 10,000 Qatari riyals to 50,000 Qatari riyals. 

These OFW’s legal defense is ready upon the president’s orders, Cacdac said.  

Cacdac said that Qatar’s legal systems are fast, but he could not give a timeline as to when a decision on this case will come out. 

In the meantime, Cacdac again urged OFWs to obey their host country’s laws. 

“We know that there are other countries who have taken note of mass actions and have been monitoring the movements, the behavior of our Filipino communities abroad,” Cacdac said. 

OFWs should not have to wait for jail time to learn their lesson, Cacdac said. In some countries, the officials would not immediately imprison suspects, but they would monitor and survey them. 

OFW

QATAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

Sara thanks Marcos Jr. for renewed relationship with Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
While the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, may have caused her much pain and anguish, it has also brought...
Headlines
fbtw
More cases may be presented vs Duterte &ndash; ICC lawyer

More cases may be presented vs Duterte – ICC lawyer

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court may present additional evidence against former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet&rsquo;

‘Imee probe to proceed without Marcos Jr. Cabinet’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
 With or without the attendance of Cabinet members, Sen. Imee Marcos is determined to proceed today with her second public...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth fund case tests government's fiscal responsibility, limits

PhilHealth fund case tests government's fiscal responsibility, limits

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Philippine government has pledged to adhere to any Supreme Court ruling requiring the return of excess funds transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte&rsquo;s defense team Bella

Roque still hopes to be part of Duterte’s defense team Bella

19 hours ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is still trying to get an audience with detained former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bato present; Marcos admin absent in Senate hearing on Duterte&rsquo;s ICC

Bato present; Marcos admin absent in Senate hearing on Duterte’s ICC

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Sen. Bato Dela Rosa made his first appearance at the Senate since the arrest and surrender of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Trump slaps 17% tariff on Philippine exports

Trump slaps 17% tariff on Philippine exports

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The United States, under President Donald Trump, has imposed a 17% tariff on Philippine exports as part of its sweeping “Liberation...
Headlines
fbtw
Russian vlogger detained for 'harassing' Filipinos, faces deportation case

Russian vlogger detained for 'harassing' Filipinos, faces deportation case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested for “harassing Filipinos” in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig...
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Francis appoints Daet priest as Pagadian Bishop

Pope Francis appoints Daet priest as Pagadian Bishop

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
According to a statement from the Vatican Press Office on April 3 (Manila Time), Pope Francis has appointed Ronald Anthony...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with