Senate to probe Filipinos trafficked into Cambodia surrogacy scheme

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 11, 2024 | 11:13am
Sen. Risa Hontiveros leads the budget briefing of Civil Service Commission onThursday, October 10, 2024.
Senate Social Media Unit / Voltaire F. Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is set to probe the recruitment of 20 Filipino women into a Cambodian surrogacy scheme. 

A total of 20 Filipino women were rescued from a surrogacy scheme in Cambodia, 13 of whom are pregnant. While the victims have been rescued by Cambodian authorities, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is still working on their epatriation.  

In Senate Resolution 1211 filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, she directed the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality to probe the surrogacy scheme. 

“An investigation is crucial to identify gaps in current legislation including but not limited to reproductive labor and Republic Act No. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, to prevent the proliferation of this new form of human trafficking scheme in the country,” Hontiveris said in the resolution. 

Hontiveros pointed out that it was a Philippine recruiting agency that facilitated the outbound travel of these women.  

It was Hontiveros’ panel that unraveled bombshell revelations on the cases of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, as well as doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy. Both cases found evidence of human trafficking, with Quiboloy also facing allegations of child abuse. 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) said that they have received reports of the trafficking ring and the recruited Filipinos. 

“Right now, what we are concerned about are the 20 Filipina women who were found, especially the 13 who are now pregnant. That is our priority now. Of course, this will lead to a full blown case buildup and investigation,” DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a media interview on Thursday. 

In a separate statement on Friday, the IACAT said it was working with the DFA to provide assistance to the victims. 

“We view this practice as a form of modern-day slavery and exploitation. We are closely investigating these incidents to determine whether these women can be classified as victims of human trafficking,” the IACAT said. 

The IACAT advised Filipinos to be vigilant of such schemes, saying that if an offer to work abroad was too good to be true, it likely was. 

