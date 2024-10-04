South Korean president to visit Philippines on October 6-7

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will undertake a two-day state visit to the Philippines beginning Sunday upon the invitation of President Marcos,?South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa announced yesterday.

Yoon’s visit from Oct. 6 to 7, his first as president of South Korea, will be the first state visit to the Philippines by a Korean president since 2011.??

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual interest such as cooperation in the political, security and defense, maritime, economic and development fields, people-to-people ties, as well as labor and consular matters. Both sides are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, and reaffirm the vibrant and dynamic relations between the two countries.??“The visit marks a pivotal moment in the 75-year diplomatic relationship between Korea and the Philippines and symbolizes our strong bond and close connection of our leaders,” Lee said.??Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will officially welcome Yoon, together with First Lady Kim Keon Hee, during the ceremonies at Malacañang Palace on Monday.??“President Yoon’s state visit epitomizes not only a celebration of past achievements but a forging of even greater partnership and opportunities,” he added.??Yoon’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in March 1949.??The ambassador said the visit is expected to further elevate the already robust partnership between the two countries in various areas, including political ties, security, economy, development cooperation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. – Alexis Romero