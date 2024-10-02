10 in Atio hazing death get life term

Aegis Juris fraternity members involved in the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas civil law freshman Atio Castillo (inset) are escorted to the Manila Regional Trial Court on October 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III in 2017.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 found Arvin Rivera Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Ralph Trangia, John Robin Ramos, Jose Miguel Salamat, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo and Marcelino Bagtang Jr. guilty of violating Section 4 (1) of Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995.

The fraternity members were sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay Castillo’s family P461,800 in actual damages, P75,000 in civil indemnity, P75,000 in moral damages and P15,000 in exemplary damages.

The court said the amounts would earn interest of six percent per year until fully paid.

Judge Shirley Magsipoc-Pagalilauan noted that the hazing happened outside the UST campus, an aggravating factor in the case.

“The untimely death of Atio caused pain, agony, anxiety, suffering and mental anguish to his parents because it deprived them of his company, love, support and companionship,” the court decision read.

Castillo’s parents, Carmina and Horacio, attended the promulgation of the case.

They expressed relief over the verdict, but called out UST’s alleged negligence.

“The guilty verdict is a team effort. We placed our 100 percent and we got the conviction. I am holding the UST accountable for the death of our son,” Carmina told reporters.

She criticized UST for allowing hazing rites of fraternities and called on the university to reassess its policies.

Horacio echoed Carmina’s sentiments, saying, “It’s about time heads should roll in UST.”

The Castillos thanked the people who supported them in their fight for justice, including Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, former senator Ping Lacson, as well as their lawyer, Lorna Kapunan.

The fraternity members have been detained at the Manila City Jail since May 2018.

Castillo, then 22 years old, was declared dead on arrival at the Chinese General Hospital on Sept. 17, 2017 following initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity.

In 2019, the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 14 found John Paul Solano, another fraternity member, guilty of obstruction and sentenced him to up to four years in prison.

Solano brought an unconscious Castillo from the frat library to the Chinese General Hospital.

He initially told investigators that he found Castillo lying unconscious on the road and covered with a blanket.

‘The law will find you’

Senators yesterday lauded the conviction of the Aegis Juris fraternity members involved in the hazing death of Castillo.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who shepherded the passage of the bill putting more teeth to the anti-hazing law, warned violators that “the law will find you, and you will pay for your crimes.”

“In the wake of Atio’s death, we made sure to strengthen our Anti-Hazing Law, so we can put a stop to the barbaric hazing practices that have taken too many young lives. The recent verdict is a clear message that no one is above the law – those who perpetrate such acts will face justice,” Zubiri said.

“May this verdict against Atio’s killers serve as a stern warning against all fraternities and organizations that still refuse to end their culture of hazing,” he added.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said “the challenge now is to ensure that no more Filipino would die of this senseless act of violence.”

“The road to justice has been long and challenging, especially for Atio’s family who waited seven years for this day to come, but today marks a victory for the rule of law against the evil of hazing,” Gatchalian said.

“Alongside the pursuit of justice for other hazing victims, we must also ensure that our institutions, including schools and law enforcement agencies, work diligently to eliminate hazing,” he added.

Senators are eyeing to amend anew the anti-hazing law, this time imposing penalties on schools found negligent in keeping fraternities in check.

One of the proposed amendments is to require fraternities to pay fines for the deaths or injuries due to their initiation rites.

Calls to make more people accountable for fraternity-related violence followed the hazing deaths last year of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig and Philippine College of Criminology student Ahldryn Bravante. — Marc Jayson Cayabyab