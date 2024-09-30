^

Philippines, at United Nations assembly, condemns ‘dangerous actions’ in South China Sea

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
September 30, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines, at United Nations assembly, condemns â��dangerous actionsâ�� in South China Sea
This photo taken on February 15, 2024, shows an aerial view of over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines yesterday condemned the “irresponsible and dangerous actions” against its legitimate activities within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“We do not accept narratives depicting the South China Sea as a theater of major power rivalry because they all ignore what is an essential truth: all states in this region have a right to determine their own destiny and secure their own future,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Multilateralism, he said, is underwritten by a rules-based order governed by international law and informed by the principles of equity and justice that safeguards the rights of all states.

“If multilateralism is to thrive, all states must adhere to the rule of law,” Manalo said.

The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the legally binding 2016 arbitral award constitute the foundation of Philippine policy on the South China Sea, he emphasized.

“The use of force and threat of use of force to resolve disputes has no place in our world,” Manalo said.

Manalo delivered the Philippine statement toward the end of the high-level week, which kicked off the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

At least 195 leaders, heads of state and governments and foreign ministers spoke during the debate.

The address at the UNGA capped Manalo’s weeklong activities from Sept. 22-28.

Before the UN General Assembly, Manalo represented the Philippines in the Summit of the Future, a meeting among member state leaders that adopted a consensus document known as the Pact for the Future.

