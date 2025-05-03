^

Headlines

Pulong Duterte: No complaint received yet over alleged bar attack

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 5:34pm
Pulong Duterte: No complaint received yet over alleged bar attack
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District)
Facebook.com / Pulong Duterte Official

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said he has not received any formal complaint related to the alleged physical assault of a businessman at a bar in Davao City, despite a viral video and sworn allegations circulating online.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, May 3, Duterte addressed the incident without going into detail, telling constituents that the video being circulated was “not recent” and that it is up to the voters to judge him.

"Sa mga kapatid kong Davaoeño, ngayon may nakita na naman kayong video. Matagal-tagal na itong nangyari. Ah sige lang, nasa sa inyo pa rin ang desisyon kung sino ang inyong ibobotong congressman sa unang distrito. 'Di ako makikialam," Duterte said in Cebuano.

(To my fellow Davaoeños, you've seen another video again. This happened quite some time ago. It's okay. It's still up to you to decide who you'll vote for as congressman of the first district. I won't interfere.)

The lawmaker, who is seeking reelection in the May 2025 midterm polls, said his legal team has yet to receive any official document from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or any law enforcement agency.

“Sinabihan ako ng abogado na until now inu-authenticate pa nila kung saan galing 'yung video... so 'di ako makagawa ng statement niyan kasi 'di kami nakatanggap ng dokumento na may nag-file sa akin ng kaso,” he added.

(My lawyer told me that they are still authenticating where the video came from... so I can't make a statement about that because we haven't received any documents indicating that a case has been filed against me.)

The complaint was filed by 37-year-old businessman Kristone Patria, who accused Duterte of inflicting physical injuries and issuing grave threats during an incident on February 23 at a gastropub in Davao City, according to the investigation data form.

The complaint, reportedly filed by 37-year-old businessman Kristone Patria, accuses Duterte of grave threats and physical injuries, which are violations of Articles 282 and 265 of the Revised Penal Code. The incident allegedly took place on February 23 at a bar in Davao City.

In a sworn affidavit, the complainant claimed Duterte physically assaulted him for nearly two hours, threatened him with a knife and handed him money after the beating. He also alleged that the CCTV in the bar was turned off during the incident.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed the receipt of the complaint by the DOJ, but no formal resolution or summons has been issued as of writing.

ATTACK

PULONG DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

VP Sara on rumored ouster of Speaker: Too late

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
For Vice President Sara Duterte, replacing presidential cousin Martin Romualdez as Speaker would be too late a move for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction in bid to prevent trial

Duterte's lawyers challenge ICC jurisdiction in bid to prevent trial

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers have formally sought the dismissal of his case by arguing the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' press freedom rank up, but media's financial troubles marked 'very serious'

Philippines' press freedom rank up, but media's financial troubles marked 'very serious'

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines has reached its highest press freedom ranking in over two decades, even as newsrooms continue to operate under...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to attend DOJ probe on &lsquo;kill&rsquo; remark

Sara to attend DOJ probe on ‘kill’ remark

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte will appear at the Department of Justice  preliminary investigation into the National Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulong Duterte faces physical injuries, grave threats complaint
play

Pulong Duterte faces physical injuries, grave threats complaint

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (Davao, 1st District) is facing a criminal complaint for alleged physical injuries...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec: No ayuda, P20 rice distribution until after polls

Comelec: No ayuda, P20 rice distribution until after polls

19 hours ago
The distribution of any form of financial aid or “ayuda” – even those earlier granted with exemptions –...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Corrupt cops to be stripped of assets

PNP: Corrupt cops to be stripped of assets

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Putting rogue police officers behind bars is not enough; Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil also wants...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec expects increase in vote buying, selling

Comelec expects increase in vote buying, selling

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
With just 10 days remaining before the midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects the number of vote...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine improves to 116th in press freedom rankings

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
The Philippines remains a “difficult” country for journalists even as it improved to its highest ranking in over two decades in the annual press freedom index released by media watchdog Reporters Without...
Headlines
fbtw
5 Filipinos confirmed dead in Myanmar quake

5 Filipinos confirmed dead in Myanmar quake

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) yesterday confirmed the identities of five Filipinos who were among those killed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with