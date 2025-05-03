Pulong Duterte: No complaint received yet over alleged bar attack

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said he has not received any formal complaint related to the alleged physical assault of a businessman at a bar in Davao City, despite a viral video and sworn allegations circulating online.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, May 3, Duterte addressed the incident without going into detail, telling constituents that the video being circulated was “not recent” and that it is up to the voters to judge him.

"Sa mga kapatid kong Davaoeño, ngayon may nakita na naman kayong video. Matagal-tagal na itong nangyari. Ah sige lang, nasa sa inyo pa rin ang desisyon kung sino ang inyong ibobotong congressman sa unang distrito. 'Di ako makikialam," Duterte said in Cebuano.

(To my fellow Davaoeños, you've seen another video again. This happened quite some time ago. It's okay. It's still up to you to decide who you'll vote for as congressman of the first district. I won't interfere.)

The lawmaker, who is seeking reelection in the May 2025 midterm polls, said his legal team has yet to receive any official document from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or any law enforcement agency.

“Sinabihan ako ng abogado na until now inu-authenticate pa nila kung saan galing 'yung video... so 'di ako makagawa ng statement niyan kasi 'di kami nakatanggap ng dokumento na may nag-file sa akin ng kaso,” he added.

(My lawyer told me that they are still authenticating where the video came from... so I can't make a statement about that because we haven't received any documents indicating that a case has been filed against me.)

The complaint, reportedly filed by 37-year-old businessman Kristone Patria, accuses Duterte of grave threats and physical injuries, which are violations of Articles 282 and 265 of the Revised Penal Code. The incident allegedly took place on February 23 at a bar in Davao City.

In a sworn affidavit, the complainant claimed Duterte physically assaulted him for nearly two hours, threatened him with a knife and handed him money after the beating. He also alleged that the CCTV in the bar was turned off during the incident.

Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon confirmed the receipt of the complaint by the DOJ, but no formal resolution or summons has been issued as of writing.