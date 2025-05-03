Philippines slams Chinaâ€™s claim over Sandy Cay as â€˜disinformationâ€™

Philippines slams China’s claim over Sandy Cay as ‘disinformation’

MANILA, Philippines — The National Maritime Council (NMC) on Saturday, May 3, dismissed China’s reported “seizure” of Sandy Cay near Pag-asa Island as a disinformation effort meant to distort facts and assert false control over Philippine territory in the West Philippine Sea.



In a statement, the NMC said Beijing was using state-run media to spread misleading narratives, particularly in claiming that it had taken over Pag-asa Cay 2, which is a sandbar within the country’s exclusive economic zone.



"Through its State-controlled media, China uses disinformation to mislead its own people and the international community about the continuing illegality of its activities in the West Philippine Sea," the council said.



“The alleged seizure of Pag-asa Cay 2 (Sandy Cay), an integral part of the Philippine national territory in the West Philippine Sea, was a clear example of the disinformation activities of the Chinese government, where it made it appear that China has effective control of the cay by displaying its flag and conducting waste collection,” it added.



Sandy Cay, also known as Pag-asa Cay 2, is located just west of Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group. China refers to the area as Tiexian Jiao and continues to claim it as part of its territory despite international rulings rejecting its expansive maritime claims.



Chinese state broadcaster CCTV previously reported that China's coast guard had "implemented maritime control" over Tiexian Jiao, part of Sandy Cay, in mid-April.



To counter the narrative, the Philippine Navy, Coast Guard, and PNP-Maritime Group conducted a routine visit to Sandy Cay on Monday, raising the Philippine flag and patrolling the surrounding waters, including Cay 1 and Cay 3.



“The Philippines is firm in protecting its vast maritime domain, and is unwavering in fighting false allegations that detract from the country’s lawful exercise of its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” the NMC said.



The council also expressed concern over the environmental degradation caused by the constant presence of Chinese vessels and large-scale reclamation activities in the region, particularly in Zamora Reef (Subi Reef), which forms part of the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island and its cays.



It urged China to fulfill its obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and abide by the 2016 Arbitral Award that invalidated China’s nine-dash line claim.



The NMC also called for the proper implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, saying that disputes must be addressed through peaceful and constructive means.

“The Philippines will consistently pursue peaceful means for resolving disputes and constructive approaches to managing differences, while also continuing its lawful and routine activities in the West Philippine Sea, consistent with its maritime entitlements under international law,” the council said.