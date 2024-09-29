Priests, politicians ‘not enemies’

“We are one, united by our mission and purpose for our beloved country. Even though we have different roles in life and do not hold the same power in society, we are not rivals. We are not opposed to each other, and we are certainly not enemies,” Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santossaid, as cited by a report from Church-run Radio Veritas.

MANILA, Philippines — Priests and politicians should not treat each other as enemies, appealed Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos.

“We are one, united by our mission and purpose for our beloved country. Even though we have different roles in life and do not hold the same power in society, we are not rivals. We are not opposed to each other, and we are certainly not enemies,” Santos said, as cited by a report from Church-run Radio Veritas.

He maintained both priests and government officials “are bound by a common goal: to serve the country.”

He added, “When the Church and the government, the parish and the municipal council, or we as priests and you as politicians, are united, we will progress more, be blessed and our constituents will be better served and cared for.”