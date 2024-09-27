^

Headlines

‘Time for ordinary people in Senate’

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Time for ordinary people in Senateâ��
This file photo shows the Senate building in Pasay City.
Official Gazette, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is fielding 11 candidates or an almost complete slate for next year’s Senate elections.

Unlike in previous elections when they opted to coalesce with traditional parties to push for their candidates, the militant bloc this time will “try another route” to secure a Senate seat, said former Bayan Muna representative Teddy Casiño.

“We thought, ‘let’s just form our own slate and establish our own brand of politics,’” Casiño said in an interview with “Storycon” on One News.

“The time is right for an alternative kind of politics — a politics of ideologies and principles,” he added.

Their main message, Casiño said, is that it’s time to put ordinary people in the Senate.

“It’s time for ordinary people and their interests to have a voice in the Senate… We hope to translate that into clear, actual platforms,” which he said would gain the people’s support.

“By fielding 11 and presenting ourselves as the alternative to the traditional kinds of politics in a serious way, by fielding an almost full slate, we hope that we will have a bigger impact,” he added.

Joining Casiño in the Makabayan slate for the Senate are ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, former Gabriela representative Liza Maza, nurse Jocelyn Andamo of the Filipino Nurses United, transport leader Mody Floranda of PISTON, and urban poor leader Mimi Doringo of Kadamay.

Also part of the Makabayan slate are labor leader Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, Pamalakaya vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairman Danilo Ramos, and Moro leader Amirah Lidasan.

“What we did consciously is to choose candidates that came from the grassroots. This is to show that our options are not limited to political dynasties,” Casiño said in English and Filipino.

“We hope that by making this contrast… we hope that we will capture the imagination of our voters,” he added.

Casiño, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate in 2013, recognized the difficulty of fielding a full Senate slate. But he noted that this could help them energize their base.

“It’s easier to cover the entire country through our grassroots campaign… We will have a better campaign with a bigger slate,” he said.

“Through this campaign, we also hope to reinvigorate the base, the mass movement.”

As for the 12th candidate, Casiño said they have yet to finalize if they will announce a final candidate among their ranks or adopt a guest candidate.

The open slot, he added, may also allow their members to choose another candidate from a different party.

“The cooperation and alliances can happen even outside the slate,” he added, referring to sector-based slates that may be formed outside of party lines.

The Makabayan bloc currently has three representatives in Congress: Castro of ACT Teachers, Brosas of Gabriela, and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan.

Lawyer Neri Colmenares — who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate in 2016, 2019 and 2022 elections — is seeking a comeback at the House of Representatives as first nominee of Bayan Muna, which lost in 2022 for the first time in over two decades.

Its second and third nominees are former Bayan Muna representatives Carlos Zarate and Ferdinand Gaite, respectively.

It’s unclear if Anakpwis, the other party-list under Makabayan that lost in the 2019 and 2022 elections, would be able to join in next year’s party-list race.

The Commission on Elections earlier announced that party-lists that have lost two consecutive elections will not be eligible to join in the next race.

The poll body has yet to release the list of party-lists eligible to run in the 2025 elections.

vuukle comment

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

House passes budget bill, keeps P1.3 billion cut for OVP

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
After two weeks of plenary debates, the House of Representatives terminated last night budget deliberations of agencies, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes
play

Ex-DepEd official claims VP Sara gave out P50,000 cash envelopes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A former Department of Education (DepEd) undersecretary said on Wednesday, September 25, that she and other employees had...
Headlines
fbtw
Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

Unprogrammed funds on the rise: Questions that hound the 2024 budget

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
For the 2024 budget, Congress added P449.5 billion of unprogrammed funds to the executive branch’s request of P281,908,056,000,...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM releases P36.45 billion for gov't salary increases

DBM releases P36.45 billion for gov't salary increases

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P36.450 billion to implement the government’s wage hike for...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

Coast Guard nabs 7 Chinese nationals in Navotas

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The Coast Guard said on Sunday, September 22, the Chinese nationals were intercepted aboard the M/V Sangko Uno and were found...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one &lsquo;handler&rsquo; z

Sara: Hontiveros, Castro, Trillanes under one ‘handler’ z

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has claimed Sen. Risa Hontiveros, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro and former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes animation for basic education

DepEd eyes animation for basic education

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education is eyeing a partnership entailing the use of animation in the delivery of lessons under the basic...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes animation for basic education

DepEd eyes animation for basic education

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education is eyeing a partnership entailing the use of animation in the delivery of lessons under the basic...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasig, Carmona cities cited for urban health

Pasig, Carmona cities cited for urban health

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Two cities in the Philippines were among those given recognition by the World Health Organization for outstanding contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT hails measure providing VAT refund for foreign tourists

DOT hails measure providing VAT refund for foreign tourists

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Refunding the value-added tax already charged to foreign tourists visiting the Philippines would help improve the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with