Pasig, Carmona cities cited for urban health

The WHO Western Pacific Region Office said Pasig City and Carmona City in Cavite were recognized during the 2024 WHO Healthy Cities Recognition Awards held in South Korea on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — Two cities in the Philippines were among those given recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) for outstanding contributions to promoting urban health in Asia.

“Healthy cities are for everyone. They should provide opportunities for all citizens to live healthier, more fulfilling lives regardless of their background or circumstances,” Dr. Saia Ma’u Piukala said in a statement.

Piukala, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added that the cities “have shown that, through innovation, collaboration and strategic governance, we can build a healthier future for generations to come.”

Pasig City was given the “WHO Regional Director’s Special Award” for its long track record of implementing “healthy cities” activities, which include implementing greening projects, reforestation of the Marikina Watershed and the establishment of bike lanes and bike-sharing programs.

“An active member of the Alliance for Healthy Cities, Pasig City continues to play a key role in advancing Healthy Cities in the Philippines,” the WHO said.

Further, it said, “Pasig’s achievements in building a healthier, more sustainable environment, through innovative actions, has set a benchmark for other cities to follow, inspiring similar initiatives across the country.”

Carmona City in Cavite was recognized for being a “Tobacco-Free City for Future Generations.”

The WHO noted that Carmona’s award is due to its exceptional achievements in establishing a tobacco-free environment.

“Carmona City’s tobacco control measures, focused on protecting children and young people, have gone beyond local ordinances to create a tobacco-free environment,” it said.

It added that the city’s strategic approach “involves community engagement to safeguard future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco.”

Five cities in South Korea were also awarded by the WHO for its programs promoting healthy urban living: Seoul Metropolitan Government (Age-Friendly Cities: Bridging Generations for a Healthier Tomorrow), Songpa District (Let’s Be Active), Dong-gu District (Community Engagement to Advance Health Equity), Chungju City (Climate Resilience and Environmental Sustainability for Health in Cities) and Dobong-gu District (Safeguarding Communities Against Alcohol-Related Harms).

Owariasahi City in Japan was also recognized for the “Safe, Sustainable and Health-Enabling Transport System” category.Singapore was also an awardee for its achievements in the category of “Transforming Food Environments for Healthy Diets and Optimal Nutrition.”