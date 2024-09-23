^

Headlines

Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 12:03pm
Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law
President Ferdinand Marcos with Senate President Francis Escudero, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other cabinet secretaries in the signing of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers on Sept. 23, 2024.
Philippine News Agency / MPC Pool via Daryl John Esguerra

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23, signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers which aims to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

During the signing, Marcos emphasized that the charter represents the government's recognition of the sacrifices made by Filipino seafarers, whose contributions are vital to both the nation's economy and maritime industry. 

"It is our way of telling our seafarers, We see you, we hear you, and we are here to support you,” Marcos said. 

“When we speak of protection we speak of shielding our seafarers not only from the perils of the sea but from exploitation and discrimination that too often been tolerated,” he added.

Marcos first vetoed the bicameral report for the Magna Carta in February 2024 for Congress to review one of the charter’s controversial provisions.

The controversial provision

Section 59 of the charter requires seafarers to provide a financial guarantee or bond to their employers before any legal ruling in their favor can be enforced.

This is the provision in question when Marcos remanded the charter back to Congress.

Opposition senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel disagreed with adding this provisio, citing that it would be unfair to Filipino seafarers.

“If we approve this requirement of posting a bond, decisions in favor of Filipino seafarers cannot be executed until the foreign employer has exhausted all his appeals up to the Supreme Court,” Pimentel said in a statement in August.

“This is clearly discriminatory if not unjust to our seafarers who for obvious reasons file for monetary claims because of financial distress,” he added.

The lawmakers who are in favor of this provision, however, said that the bond provision will improve the chances of employability of Filipino seafarers. 

Prior to the lawmakers’ statements concerning the charter, seafaring groups International Chamber of Shipping and the International Maritime Employers’ Council urged Marcos to keep Section 59 in order to prevent “ambulance chasing” saying the “stakes are are simply too high.”

“Regrettably, those seafarers that genuinely deserve lawful disability benefits are also not receiving them, as the greater portion is retained by the ambulance chasers,” the group said in a statement in May 2024. 

“Ambulance chasing” refers to lawyers who reportedly persuade seafarers or workers injured on the job to seek monetary damages from their employers.

In response to growing concerns over ambulance chasing, Marcos established an International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs in January 2023.

The committee was formed to provide expert guidance on significant maritime issues impacting Filipino seafarers.

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MAGNA CARTA

SEAFARERS

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP spent P237 million in seven months &ndash; COA report

OVP spent P237 million in seven months – COA report

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
State auditors have unearthed a questionable disbursement of P237 million within just seven months by the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Days after withdrawing its lone patrol from Escoda Shoal, the Philippines will reassert its claim over the area by deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect longer nights &ndash; PAGASA

Expect longer nights – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Longer nights are expected in the Philippines as yesterday marked the beginning of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Transport groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Manibela are set to launch today a...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief&rsquo;s POGO ties

Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief’s POGO ties

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is willing to support calls for an executive session to get details about a former chief of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo was transferred to a Pasig City jail on Monday morning, September 23.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
House eyes approval of P6.35 trillion 2025 budget this week

House eyes approval of P6.35 trillion 2025 budget this week

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives is expected to approve the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025 on Wednesday or...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil warns vs pol interference ahead of 2025 polls

Marbil warns vs pol interference ahead of 2025 polls

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Local police units have been ordered to intensify preparations for the 2025 elections, with Philippine National Police chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with