Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

President Ferdinand Marcos with Senate President Francis Escudero, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other cabinet secretaries in the signing of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers on Sept. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23, signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers which aims to protect the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

During the signing, Marcos emphasized that the charter represents the government's recognition of the sacrifices made by Filipino seafarers, whose contributions are vital to both the nation's economy and maritime industry.

"It is our way of telling our seafarers, We see you, we hear you, and we are here to support you,” Marcos said.

“When we speak of protection we speak of shielding our seafarers not only from the perils of the sea but from exploitation and discrimination that too often been tolerated,” he added.

Marcos first vetoed the bicameral report for the Magna Carta in February 2024 for Congress to review one of the charter’s controversial provisions.

The controversial provision

Section 59 of the charter requires seafarers to provide a financial guarantee or bond to their employers before any legal ruling in their favor can be enforced.

This is the provision in question when Marcos remanded the charter back to Congress.

Opposition senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel disagreed with adding this provisio, citing that it would be unfair to Filipino seafarers.

“If we approve this requirement of posting a bond, decisions in favor of Filipino seafarers cannot be executed until the foreign employer has exhausted all his appeals up to the Supreme Court,” Pimentel said in a statement in August.

“This is clearly discriminatory if not unjust to our seafarers who for obvious reasons file for monetary claims because of financial distress,” he added.

The lawmakers who are in favor of this provision, however, said that the bond provision will improve the chances of employability of Filipino seafarers.

Prior to the lawmakers’ statements concerning the charter, seafaring groups International Chamber of Shipping and the International Maritime Employers’ Council urged Marcos to keep Section 59 in order to prevent “ambulance chasing” saying the “stakes are are simply too high.”

“Regrettably, those seafarers that genuinely deserve lawful disability benefits are also not receiving them, as the greater portion is retained by the ambulance chasers,” the group said in a statement in May 2024.

“Ambulance chasing” refers to lawyers who reportedly persuade seafarers or workers injured on the job to seek monetary damages from their employers.

In response to growing concerns over ambulance chasing, Marcos established an International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs in January 2023.

The committee was formed to provide expert guidance on significant maritime issues impacting Filipino seafarers.