KOJC properties not under Quiboloy’s name, says lawyer

This photo shows policemen from the Philippine National Police Region XI in a raid inside Apollo Quiboloy's compound in Davao City.

DAVAO CITY , Philippines — There is no real estate property registered in the name of pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) that had earlier been frozen by the Court of Appeals (CA), according to his legal counsel Israelito Torreon.

The lawyer issued the statement yesterday to clarify that former president Rodrigo Duterte had not “taken over” Quiboloy’s assets, but was serving as administrator of KOJC properties.

“As far as I know, there is no single real property that is registered in the name of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, hence, there is nothing to take over by anybody, much more by the highly respected PRRD (president Rodrigo Roa Duterte),” Torreon said.

The KOJC’s media arm, Sonshine Media Network International announced last March the appointment of Duterte as administrator of KOJC properties.

The CA has extended the freeze order on Quiboloy’s properties and bank accounts from Aug. 20 to Feb. 6, 2025.

The freeze order involves bank deposits, real estate as well as other properties in the name of the pastor and the KOJC.

In an earlier article, The STAR reported that “Rody (Duterte) takes over KOJC assets” amid belt-tightening measures, but Torreon wished to clarify that no such “takeover” ever took place.

He explained that there is such a wide gulf of difference between “taking over another person’s property” from “administering another person’s property” because the former means “assuming control of another person’s property” or “treating the property of another as if it is his own.”

He pointed out that “administering another person’s property” simply means “managing and being responsible for the running of the affairs of an organization.”

In effect, the first concept implies wresting of ownership while the latter does not involve claims of ownership but merely manages the outfit to preserve it.

Duterte administering KOJC properties does not involve claims of ownership but rather managing the assets.

Torreon said he has no complaint about how the article was written as he only took exception with its title which he said needed to be clarified.