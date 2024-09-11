^

Mabilog, ex-mayor of most ‘shabulized’ city, back in Philippines

Rudy Santos, Jennifer Rendon - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After hiding in the United States for seven years, former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog – who was accused of being a “major drug protector” by former president Rodrigo Duterte – has returned home and surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation.

NBI agents met Mabilog as soon as he stepped out of a Cathay Pacific plane that arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 at 11 a.m. yesterday.

He presented travel documents certified by the US consul to immigration officials and NBI agents.

According to the NBI, Mabilog was placed under arrest by NBI-National Capital Region (NCR) and International Airport Investigation Division (IAID) operatives.

He is facing charges of violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.

The warrants of arrest were issued by the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division and Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court Branch 73 in Cebu.

Mabilog reportedly surrendered through his legal counsel to submit himself to the jurisdiction of the court.

The former mayor had sought political asylum in the US, which was granted.

Upon his arrival in the Philippines, Mabilog underwent booking and processing at the NBI-IAID.

He is currently detained at the NBI-NCR detention facility in Manila and is set to be presented before the Sandiganbayan for the return of the arrest warrant.

Politically motivated?

Duterte accused Mabilog as protector of alleged drug lord Melin Odicta, who was killed in 2016.

In a television interview on Monday, Mabilog denied Duterte’s allegations that Iloilo was the most drug-infested city. He said there was no record to substantiate Duterte’s allegations.

Mabilog said he just wanted to go home and wants peace.

He said the accusations could be personal or politically-motivated, noting several events in the past which he believed could be the reasons why he became the target of Duterte.

Mabilog said that before the 2016 elections, Duterte was in Iloilo and wanted to meet him, but he could not as he was in Manila on official business.

An alleged power interruption that occurred during Duterte’s political rally in the city could also be the reason why the former president got mad at him.

The former mayor said another possible reason was because he supported another presidential candidate, noting some people who were not aligned with the Duterte administration faced political persecution.

“These are just my personal speculation,” he said.

“I reiterate my stand that there was no basis for him to accuse me of being a protector of illegal drugs and Iloilo as the most shabu-infested city,” Mabilog said. — Mark Ernest Villeza

JED PATRICK MABILOG
Philstar
