DBM debunks 'fake news' claiming 30 million Filipinos to lose PhilHealth coverage

MANILA, Philippines — Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman debunked "fake news" circulating that up to 30 million people would lose their PhilHealth coverage.

A post from the Medical Action Group claimed that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reduced the number of indirect contributors to PhilHealth this year.

“Under the Universal Health Care Act, all Filipinos are entitled to health insurance, whether as direct or indirect contributors to PhilHealth. The government subsidizes premiums for those who can’t afford them, ensuring even the most vulnerable are covered. Claims that millions will lose their coverage are simply false, as PhilHealth is committed to fulfilling its obligations, backed by substantial funds,” Pangandaman said in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 7.

In a separate statement, the DBM also clarified that in the 2024 proposed budget submitted to Congress, the agency recommended the coverage of 21,161,308 indirect contributors. It had a planned budget P101.5 billion for the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP), P80.283 billion of which is for the 21 million indirect contributors.

“It was Congress, in the exercise of its power of the purse, that deemed it necessary to reduce the recommended budget of PHIC in the FY 2024 GAA to P61.5 billion, of which P40.283 billion is for the NHIP,” the DBM said.

The post from the Medical Action Group also claimed that PhilHealth will no longer be able to pay the benefit claims of 30 million members and dependents in 2024.

“This has no basis in fact. The Philhealth can very well pay the benefit claims of its members as it is the corporation's obligation to do so as it has over P500 billion in investible funds that [Philhealth] can utilize to support universal health care,” the DBM said.

The DBM also said it was not reducing membership, as its job was merely to follow and execute the national budget.

The agency is mulling possible legal actions against the group for spreading “malicious and misleading information” to the public.

“Every post has the power to shape public opinion, impact lives, and influence the future of our nation. Hence, I urge every Filipino to use that power wisely—to lift each other up, not to spread fear or falsehoods,” Pangandaman said.