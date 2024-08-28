President Marcos trust ratings up, VP slips – OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time since the start of their term, Vice President Sara Duterte obtained statistically lower satisfaction and trust ratings than those of President Marcos, based on the latest survey conducted by the OCTA Research Group.

OCTA’s second quarter survey conducted from June 30 to July 5 found that 68 percent of the respondents were satisfied with Marcos’ performance, up from the 65 percent he obtained in a similar survey conducted in March.

Meanwhile, Duterte obtained a satisfaction rating of 60 percent, down from 64 percent.

In terms of trust, Marcos obtained a rating of 71 percent (up from 69 percent), while Duterte obtained 65 percent (down from 68 percent).

Although Marcos had already obtained higher ratings than Duterte in the March survey, these were within the poll’s margin of error and their ratings were deemed statistically tied.

Based on the survey, dissatisfaction with Marcos decreased to 10 percent (from 14 percent), while distrust remained at 10 percent.

For Duterte, dissatisfaction decreased to 12 percent (from 13 percent), while distrust increased to 11 percent (from five percent).

Across geographic areas, satisfaction with Marcos was still highest in balance Luzon at 75 percent (similar to the previous survey), followed by those in Metro Manila at 68 percent (from 65 percent), the Visayas at 65 percent (from 60 percent) and Mindanao at 56 percent (from 48 percent).

The President obtained his highest trust rating among those in balance Luzon at 80 percent (from 79 percent), followed by those in Metro Manila at 70 percent (similar to the previous survey), the Visayas at 69 percent (from 67 percent) and Mindanao at 56 percent (from 48 percent).

Satisfaction with Duterte is still the highest in her bailiwick Mindanao at 92 percent (from 93 percent), followed by those in the Visayas at 60 percent (from 64 percent), Metro Manila at 50 percent (from 56 percent) and the rest of Luzon at 48 percent (from 51 percent).

Her trust rating was also highest among those in Mindanao at 95 percent (similar to the previous survey), followed by those in the Visayas at 66 percent (from 69 percent), Metro Manila at 60 percent (from 61 percent) and the rest of Luzon at 52 percent (from 57 percent).

Other top execs

The survey also looked at the performance and trust ratings of other top government officials.

Senate President Francis Escudero obtained a trust rating of 67 percent. OCTA did not measure his performance rating yet since he just assumed office in May.

Speaker Martin Romualdez obtained a satisfaction rating of 63 percent (from 62 percent) and trust rating of 62 percent (from 61 percent).

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has a satisfaction rating of 12 percent (from 14 percent) and trust rating of 13 percent (from 15 percent).

OCTA’s non-commissioned Tugon ng Masa survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus three percent for national percentages. — Helen Flores