Marcos awards Order of Sikatuna to outgoing EU envoy Véron

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 2:47pm
Marcos awards Order of Sikatuna to outgoing EU envoy VÃ©ron
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. awards European Union Ambassador Luc Véron with the Order of Sikatuna on August 22, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bade farewell to outgoing European Union (EU) Ambassador Luc Véron, awarding him with the Order of Sikatuna. 

The Order of Sikatuna is a diplomatic merit given to people who have granted exceptional services to the Philippines. 

“You’ve been affixed here in all the work that we’ve been doing for the last three years, since I’ve been President. And I think that in that time we really have seen a much deeper interconnection between the Philippines and the EU,” Marcos told Véron in the latter’s farewell call to Malacañan Palace on Thursday.  

In response, Véron said in an X post that he was honored to meet with Marcos before leaving. 

“Humbled to be conferred the Order of Sikatuna, for strengthened [European Union and Philippine] relations, which I've personally seen manifest across the 60 provinces I've visited,” Véron said. 

According to Véron, Marcos’ engagement with EU President Ursula von der Leyen was the highlight of his stay in the Philippines. 

During his tenure, Véron was a vocal supporter of the Philippines’ rights to the West Philippine Sea, reiterating the importance of international law during the country’s territorial issues. 

In response to his farewell post on X (formerly Twitter), notable personalities such as Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela and former senator Leila de Lima also shared warm messages.

“Your remarkable stint in our country certainly leaves a lasting mark for a strengthened EU-PH relations. Thank you @EUAmbPH Luc Veron for your solidarity with our shared causes for human rights, democracy and peace. Godspeed!” De Lima said. 

To recall, Véron supported De Lima’s acquittal from what is now believed to be trumped up criminal charges. 

“After so many years, this is a victory for justice! The EU applauds and stands alongside this verdict for justice and human rights,” Véron said of De Lima’s acquittal in June. 

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

LUC VERON
