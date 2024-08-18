^

Headlines

Timor-Leste's foreign minister to visit Philippines for bilateral talks

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 10:55am
Timor-Leste's foreign minister to visit Philippines for bilateral talks
East Timor Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas attends the 57th Association of southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Plenary Meeting session in Vientiane on July 25, 2024.
AFP / Sai Aung Main

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that Timor-Leste's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas is set to visit the Philippines from August 19 to 21, 2024.

This is dos Santos Freitas' first official visit to the Philippines since assuming his role in 2023.
 
During the visit, dos Santos Freitas will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo "to discuss the current state of the bilateral and multilateral relationships between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, as well as to exchange views on regional and international developments," according to the DFA.

The visit comes as Timor-Leste works towards becoming a full member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Timor Leste, also known as East Timor, is the youngest country in Southeast Asia, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

In 2022, Southeast Asian leaders agreed to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the ASEAN regional bloc.

Timor-Leste was granted observer status, allowing it to attend ASEAN meetings and summit sessions.

"The Philippines welcomes Timor-Leste’s progress in implementing the Roadmap towards Timor-Leste’s full membership to ASEAN and supports Timor-Leste’s efforts in this regard," the DFA said. 

vuukle comment

ASEAN

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

P27 million disallowance vs PhilSOC upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has upheld the validity of a Notice of Disallowance covering a P27.22-million fund transferred by...
Headlines
fbtw
'All falsehoods': Paolo Duterte, Paul Gutierrez respond to ex-Customs exec&rsquo;s drug smuggling claim

'All falsehoods': Paolo Duterte, Paul Gutierrez respond to ex-Customs exec’s drug smuggling claim

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City) has denied having transacted with former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban, who recently...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa eyes SC help vs possible ICC warrant

Dela Rosa eyes SC help vs possible ICC warrant

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Amid reports that a warrant for the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court is on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names NYC commissioner-at-large

Marcos names NYC commissioner-at-large

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named a new commissioner-at-large of the National Youth Commission, the agency mandated to formulate...
Headlines
fbtw
4 days needed to proclaim winning senators &ndash; Comelec

4 days needed to proclaim winning senators – Comelec

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
It would take the Commission on Elections a maximum of four days before it can proclaim the winning senatorial candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys urged to leave Lebanon amid increasing tension

Pinoys urged to leave Lebanon amid increasing tension

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Lebanon is asking Filipinos to leave the country amid the increasing threat of violence in the...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM urges agencies to ramp up spending

DBM urges agencies to ramp up spending

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management is urging government agencies to further ramp up their spending of the 2024...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA exits PAR; isolated rains expected

LPA exits PAR; isolated rains expected

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The low-pressure area last detected in the northern part of the country has exited the Philippine area of responsibility,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Lebanon urged: Leave country immediately as tensions escalate

Filipinos in Lebanon urged: Leave country immediately as tensions escalate

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has urged all Filipino citizens to evacuate the country immediately while the Beirut airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with