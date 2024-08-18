Timor-Leste's foreign minister to visit Philippines for bilateral talks

East Timor Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas attends the 57th Association of southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Plenary Meeting session in Vientiane on July 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that Timor-Leste's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas is set to visit the Philippines from August 19 to 21, 2024.

This is dos Santos Freitas' first official visit to the Philippines since assuming his role in 2023.



During the visit, dos Santos Freitas will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo "to discuss the current state of the bilateral and multilateral relationships between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, as well as to exchange views on regional and international developments," according to the DFA.

The visit comes as Timor-Leste works towards becoming a full member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Timor Leste, also known as East Timor, is the youngest country in Southeast Asia, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

In 2022, Southeast Asian leaders agreed to admit Timor-Leste as the 11th member of the ASEAN regional bloc.

Timor-Leste was granted observer status, allowing it to attend ASEAN meetings and summit sessions.

"The Philippines welcomes Timor-Leste’s progress in implementing the Roadmap towards Timor-Leste’s full membership to ASEAN and supports Timor-Leste’s efforts in this regard," the DFA said.