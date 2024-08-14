Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate yesterday unanimously approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2665, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill, whose main objective is to strengthen the territorial integrity and national security of the Philippines.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, who chairs the Senate special committee on maritime and admiralty zone, said the measure would help monitor foreign vessels and aircraft in part of the territory and the authority would be strengthened to expel them if they could be considered a threat to the country.

Tolentino explained that the Philippines needs an enabling law for defining sea lanes and air routes over it for the passage of foreign vessels and aircraft, which has also been stipulated in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS.

Senators are hopeful that with the passage of the bill, President Marcos will sign it, together with the Philippine Maritime Zones bill.

Tolentino said these measures are very important, especially amid China’s aggressive actions.

“The commitment of our colleagues ensures that the Philippines not only upholds its maritime rights, but also stands resilient in the face of emerging challenges,” said Tolentino, who showed an old map he bought from a vintage bookstore.