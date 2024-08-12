Philippines, Japan, United States explore energy cooperation for biofuels

MANILA, Philippines — The United States’ top diplomat in Japan proposed a trilateral cooperation for biofuels among the US, Japan and the Philippines.

Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, in a virtual meeting with the Philippine inter agency delegation’s US Ethanol Study Mission to Illinois, discussed a win-win-win solution through trilateral cooperation among the three countries.

He said the cooperation could produce environment-friendly ethanol from Illinois and processed ethanol through job-generating refineries in the Philippines.

The Philippine delegation, comprised of members of the Philippine National Biofuels Board, was accompanied by representatives of the US Grains Council and the Illinois Corn Marketing Board during the meeting with Emanuel.

Emanuel, a former Chicago City mayor, said environment-friendly ethanol would be used in American and Japanese-made, biofuel-ready vehicles in the transportation sector. He added that its production could help the Philippines achieve fuel affordability, energy security and greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Consul General Susana Paez also welcomed the delegation to Chicago and thanked the US Grains Council and the Illinois Corn Board for organizing the study tour.

The tour aims to provide insights and understanding of the US bioethanol supply chain, quality control and monitoring of bioethanol supply and demand in line with the recent adoption of a new Philippine fuel standard, which allows the inclusion of 20-percent ethanol (E20) in gasoline products beginning on Oct. 1.

Paez expressed hope for the mission’s success in helping meet the Philippines biofuel needs and climate change commitments without compromising food security objectives.