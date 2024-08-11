^

Headlines

Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 3:29pm
Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal
File photo shows a NC-212i light transport aircraft of the Philippine Air Force. Two China air force jets dropped flares in the path of a similar plane while patrolling the skies in the vicinity of Panatag Shoal on Aug. 8.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday condemned the actions by China's air force on August 8 against a Filipino military plane patrolling over Scarborough Shoal.

Marcos called the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s actions “unjustified, illegal and reckless” as the Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft was conducting a routine maritime security operation in Philippine airspace.

“We have hardly started to calm the waters, and it is already worrying that there could be instability in our airspace,” Palace’s statement read.

“The Philippines will always remain committed to proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes. However, we strongly urge China to demonstrate that it is fully capable of responsible action, both in the seas and in the skies,” it added.

On August 8, multi-role fighter jets of the Chinese Air Force executed dangerous maneuvers and dropped flares near the PAF patrol plane while it was flying in the airspace over Scarborough Shoal.

Multi-role fighter jets are designed to perform a variety of combat and operational roles. These aerial vessels are usually equipped with missiles and guns.

This is the first reported incident of China’s harassment in Philippine airspace. China’s coast guard and maritime militias often escalate tensions in parts of the West Philippine Sea, which has, on several occasions, left Philippine Coast Guard personnel injured.

The August 8 incident was condemned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday.

“The incident posed a threat to the Philippine Air Force aircraft and its crew, interfered with lawful flight operations in airspace within Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction, and contravened international law and regulations governing the safety of aviation,” the AFP’s statement read.

Beijing asserts nearly the entire South China Sea, dismissing competing claims from several Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, as well as a 2016 international ruling that discredits its claims as having no legal foundation.

Scarborough Shoal, a triangular chain of reefs and rocks, is 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from the nearest major Chinese land mass of Hainan. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

BAJO DE MASINLOC

CHINA

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PHILIPPINES

SCARBOROUGH SHOAL

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNCLOS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz asks for calm amid &lsquo;holidays&rsquo; furor

Chiz asks for calm amid ‘holidays’ furor

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero asked for calm amid the backlash on the Senate’s plan to limit public holidays in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos preparing hero&rsquo;s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

Marcos preparing hero’s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos is preparing a hero’s welcome for two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
After DepEd exit, Sara&rsquo;s satisfaction rating plummets

After DepEd exit, Sara’s satisfaction rating plummets

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Following her exit as education secretary, public satisfaction with Vice President Sara Duterte significantly dropped in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker backs redirection of PhilHealth funds

Lawmaker backs redirection of PhilHealth funds

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Economist and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda expressed support for the position of the Department of Finance that the P89.9-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

1 day ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Revised retirement age eyed for cops, teachers

Revised retirement age eyed for cops, teachers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senators are pushing for measures to extend the retirement age for police officers from 56 to 57 years while reducing the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; finds new home

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ finds new home

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
It was described as the smoking gun versus China’s nine-dash line claim and sealed the landmark victory of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG balancing safety, urgency in draining Terranova

PCG balancing safety, urgency in draining Terranova

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reiterated the need to be careful in draining over a million liters of industrial fuel from the...
Headlines
fbtw

16-person House detention facility completed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
There is now a detention facility for resource persons who will be cited in contempt during House committee hearings.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with