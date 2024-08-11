16-person House detention facility completed

MANILA, Philippines — There is now a detention facility for resource persons who will be cited in contempt during House committee hearings.

According to House secretary general Reginald Velasco, the construction of a 16-person facility for such individuals has been completed.

“We are unveiling a building marker that transcends its physical form. It’s not just a metal sign with information about the building and the custodial facilities in it. It symbolizes something much more profound,” Velasco said.

Prior to this, the House did not have a permanent structure to accommodate those cited in contempt and ordered detained by the chamber “in the exercise of its legislative and oversight functions.”

Velasco noted the facility is composed of four rooms which can detain four persons “comfortably.”

During the 19th Congress, 37 resource persons, including Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, were given contempt citations.

Currently, there are two individuals who are detained at the chamber. They are Daisy Quiros, a real estate broker ordered detained by the committee on public accounts, and Ronilyn Baterna, the corporate secretary of Lucky South 99 ordered detained by the committee on public order and safety.

Velasco added the facility is “a testament to the unwavering commitment of the House of Representatives’ leadership to uphold rights and dignity, a commitment that we take very seriously.”

He said “the provision of clean and comfortable facilities, the fair treatment, the protection of their safety and welfare and the continuous monitoring by our medical team of their health condition all reflect our operational efficiency within the House and reinforce the integrity of our investigation process.”

“This commitment to those placed under our care builds public trust in our processes and our institution. It shows that the House of Representatives values integrity situations and transparency, even in challenging situations,” Velasco said.